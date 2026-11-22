We know playing Mystique in the live-action X-Men movies is never easy. Donning the blue skin and yellow eyes, while also taking part in major action sequences, is a tall task for anyone. Jennifer Lawrence has shared what it was like to play the shapeshifter over the years too. However, she recently revealed one complaint she had about Mystique that I didn't see coming.

Having to spend so much time in the makeup room and being blue in the face and everywhere else are the obvious challenges that come with playing Mystique. In fact, Lawrence has not-so;-lovingly referred to the process as "mystink." Still, Jennifer Lawrence just gave the skinny one one very specific complaint about a hairdo she wore in those movies. I have to say, noting of her Mystique hair on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen :

I’m in a leather jacket, and I look like Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Yeah, I didn't see it coming. Nor did I see the next thing out of the actress' mouth coming. When Cohen asked her if the haircut was "like a mullet," Lawrence's response was "accidentally."

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It’s hard to know what look the Oscar winner is talking about, as we mostly see Mystique without clothing or wearing her yellow uniform jacket. But if I’m to guess, it’s possible Lawrence is talking about the scene when Raven reveals herself in her true blue form in a CIA briefing room. She does have on a black leather jacket, with her red hair looking a little like “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” as Lawrence described. You can see the Kentucky native’s wig, below, courtesy of my Disney+ subscription .

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I’m truly surprised that Mystique’s “Dog the Bounty Hunter” -ish look was the big complaint the Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed while playing Raven/Mystique. After all, Lawrence once spoke about having to pee in a funnel while wearing a supersuit. That couldn’t have been fun, either. I'm just saying, I guess the whole thing sounds hard.

The Don’t Look Up star also mentioned another high-maintenance detail of playing Mystique — having her hair dyed red, brown, black, and platinum blonde for a screen test. That sounds like such a pain.

Of course, the makeup involved in Mystique’s look was another massive challenge she faced on the hit blockbusters . Lawrence was blue all over with scales on her face, and she said it was hard to walk around like that. Not to mention, the talented actress had to spend hours getting her makeup done while sitting on a bicycle seat . Now, along with all of these challenges, she's also saying that one hairstyle left her looking like “Dog the Bounty Hunter."

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I can’t say I blame her for any of these comments, as I’d feel weird myself playing a blue-skinned mutant with mullet-ish hair, too. Still, playing the character was another major franchise role for the actress after the Hunger Games and it helped cement her as a household name. Hopefully it wasn't all bad.