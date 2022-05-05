Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Shares Incredible Stories About Tom Cruise’s Go-Go-Go Attitude On Set: ‘Tom Likes To Live Fast.’
Tom Cruise is everything you've heard.
Tom Cruise is known as one actor who is never afraid to give it his all. He’s not only willing to do all his own stunts, he largely insists on it. It takes a certain type of person to want to hang off buildings and jump motorcycles off cliffs, and so it is likely unsurprising that Cruise just has an attitude on set that is always pushing forward.
Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star (and potential future gif) Glen Powell appeared at a luncheon at the recent CinemaCon where CinemaBlend was in attendance. Powell told us that his co-star “likes to live fast” and as an example, talked about the fighter jet sequences that were filmed for the movie. While the rest of the cast were limited in what they were physically capable of doing in the jets each day, Cruise was pushing himself much further. Powell explained…
While it certainly makes sense that Tom Cruise would need to fly more than all his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars, he is playing the movie’s main character after all, the bigger thing here is that Tom Cruise was able to fly so much more than everybody else. Cruise had certainly done some of this before, having starred in the original Top Gun, but that was decades ago. Tom Cruise seems to simply be built for putting his body through more than the rest of us can handle.
Which is not to say Tom Cruise doesn’t do his part to make sure his co-stars are able to do as much as possible themselves. We knew that Tom Cruise helped put together the Top Gun training program for the rest of the actors, so they would be able to properly handle the work in the fighter jets. Cruise was so supportive of the rest of the cast that he gave them presents when they completed the training. Powell continued…
Fans have been waiting for a sequel to Top Gun for a very long time, and that wait is almost over. Those fans have been promised that Top Gun: Maverick will live up to expectations. Based on some of the early critical reactions to Maverick, it succeeds. We’ll find out for sure later this month.
