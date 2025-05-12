'I Would Have Lost 7 Lives Mid Air': Tom Cruise Shared Video Of Himself Skydiving With A Camera Attached To Him For Mission: Impossible, And Fans Are Pumped

Tom Cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, with the actor being an endlessly bankable action star thanks to his penchant for wild stunts. He's in some of the best action movies ever, and all eyes are on what he's bringing in the next (and final?) Mission: Impossible movie. The 62 year-old actor just shared a video of him skydiving with a camera attached to him, and the comments section is blowing up.

What we know about Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is limited, its star is once again expected to pull of some absurd stunts. Case in point: the following Instagram post, which shows him jumping out of a plane in order to get the proper footage for his signature character Ethan Hunt.

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) A photo posted by on

I mean, how insane is that? As a nervous flyer who is scared of heights, this is basically my worst nightmare. But Cruise is a king of stunts, and seems to be thoroughly comfortable flying through the air and plummeting to the ground for the sake of authentic moviemaking.

While Tom Cruise shot underwater for Mission: Impossible, jumping out of a plane might be even scarier. The comments section is filled with folks gassing the iconic actor up, including:

I would have lost 7 lives mid air 😂 how’s this man doing it like it’s some vid game experience - Kenny HT

Forget CGI. Tom Cruise is the special effect! 🔥 - ninja_yari

Superstar my fav tom 👍😊 - aryamanhema

Everytime he does this it's still as amazing as the first time he did it!🙌 - the3rdcoastglowup

Honestly the Oscars should create a stunt award category and name it after TOM CRUISE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - donslim52

I have to share the sentiment about losing my mind if I was the person going through this insane stunt. But after previous stunts like Cruise clinging to the outside of a flying plane, maybe skydiving is just not as intense. Sometimes celebrities really aren't just like us.

The comments section of Cruise's post is overwhelmingly filled with love and excitement for the forthcoming Mission: Impossible movie. This is seemingly an indicator of just how passionately the public feels about the franchise, and certainly seems to bode well for its future box office performance. Who doesn't love a new Tom Cruise movie?

The Top Gun icon puts in a ton of work into each of his stunts, including his diet. Tom Cruise admitted to eating two dozen eggs before certain scenes, giving his body the fuel it needs to accomplish the shoot. One can only imagine just how many he went through for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is expected to hit theaters on May 23rd as part of the 2025 movie release list. And smart money says that project will followed by more calls for Top Gun 3 to be produced.