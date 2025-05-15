Tom Cruise Offers Hopeful Update On Top Gun 3 (And I'm So Hyped)

As one could expect, Tom Cruise has his hands full on the 2025 movie schedule. Even the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning alone is an occasion that should keep its leading man busy; as it’s supposedly the final ride for Ethan Hunt. But surely that should leave some runway for Top Gun 3 to take off, right?

It doesn’t seem like an alien prospect, thanks to Cruise’s recent interview with Today Show Australia Entertainment Editor Richard Wilkins. And while this next round has been buzzed about by other Maverick cast members, hearing the iconic lead himself tease the future like this just hits differently:

Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible. It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.

I don’t know about you, but I also find it pleasing to know that Tom Cruise’s potential sequel to his NASCAR dramedy is still on the table. With NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon’s Thunder comments on that legacy-quel pitch also bringing some extra hope to the table, fans may want to stream that 1990 original again through their Paramount+ subscription .

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Lighting the fuse on your love for Mission: Impossible isn't hard to do, especially with a Paramount+ subscription to guide you! All seven previous films, as well as the classic TV series, are located in this convenient streaming home. Starting at $7.99 a month, with the Showtime inclusive/ad-free premium plan priced at $12.99 a month, you won't need to drop an impossible sum to run with the IMF team of either era.

But of course, Top Gun 3 is going to be as hot of a prospect as its Joseph Kosinski directed predecessor has been. Top Gun: Maverick’s massive box office success is part of the proof that Captain Pete Mitchell’s career as a naval aviator is still something audiences want to follow. However, there is a very traditional reason that Tom Cruise isn’t promising the wild blue yonder just yet, as he laid out his current workload in these terms:

There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, that was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films.

Cruise and McQ is one of those teams that just sounds right by name. Through the recent history of Mission: Impossible movies, as well as Top Gun: Maverick, we’ve seen the collaborators working hard to keep the man some call one of the “last movie stars” keeping up the standards of such notable series.

Much like his attitude on practical, limit pushing stunts, Tom Cruise always has something in motion, which is a positive for his fans. With other promising prospects like Cruise’s mysterious “space movie” and Edge of Tomorrow’s long demanded sequel also in play, our megastar of the hour is also testing the limits of his schedule.

You can see how the latest example of that work ethic plays out on May 23rd, when Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning lights its box office fuse. And of course, you can catch past installments of that series - as well as both Top Gun flicks - streaming on Paramount+...should you choose to accept.