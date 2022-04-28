Top Gun: Maverick Has Finally Screened, Read The First Reactions To Tom Cruise’s Long-Awaited Legacyquel
Who's feeling the need?
Were the world to have run its intended, pandemic-free course, Top Gun: Maverick would have already gone through theaters and burrowed itself into the hearts and home video libraries of its fans. Unfortunately, that’s not how things worked out, and Tom Cruise’s long awaited legacyquel to Tony Scott’s 1986 classic eventually became an eagerly awaited part of the 2022 movie releases as time went on. Today, the pattern is no longer full, and Captain Pete Mitchell has buzzed the tower at CinemaCon with the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick having just taken place.
As part of Paramount’s presentation at this year’s CinemaCon, director Joseph Kosinski’s follow-up was shown in its entirety for attendees to enjoy. With those initial reactions now flooding the internet, it seems that we’re now officially a far cry from last year’s 15-minute reel of Top Gun: Maverick shown to the masses. Our own Sean O’Connell was already blown away by what he saw in 2021, and after seeing the whole movie, he is absolutely a believer. Here's what he had to say:
Meanwhile, the fellow Tom Cruise devotees over at Light The Fuse Podcast were also on hand to see the second coming of Capt. Mitchell first hand. Promoting a dedicated episode that's dropping tonight, the show's official Twitter praised the finished product as follows:
Continuing the wave of good tidings being bestowed upon the film, Fandango's Erik Davis is another beaming participant in Top Gun: Maverick's big debut. Though it sounds like he's advising us to bring some tissues along for the ride in his reaction below:
Jeff Snider, "TheInSneider" himself, is also flying high on the film's promise, and goes so far as to make one of the greatest claims about Top Gun: Maverick's charms that can be. One could say he sees the film as a golden opportunity:
If you're someone who isn't exactly a Top Gun fan, and you're worried that Maverick's mileage may vary, there's good news. io9's Germain Lussier took that very thing into account with his contribution to this premiere screening. As such, here's why he feels that grizzled veterans and fresh rookies will be perfectly fine in the Danger Zone:
Last but not least, it's time to address the question a lot of you are probably asking: is Lady Gaga's song for Top Gun: Maverick a "total banger?" Some might look at you funny for that being one of your first questions, but this is something we've heard rumors about, at least before they were confirmed. Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment has us covered in this respect, as he had the following to say about this hotly anticipated track:
With an overwhelmingly positive response, Top Gun: Maverick just might be the movie of the summer. As the film's release has been delayed to provide the ultimate cinematic experience, it looks like that decision has paid off as much as the cast's brutal boot camp experience. So maybe it would be a good idea to stick the trailer to the newly named Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part I in front of this newly minted blockbuster.
If you weren’t at the CinemaCon screening of Top Gun: Maverick, and you’re feeling the need for speed more intensely than ever, you’ll only have to wait until May 27th to take flight. That is, unless you’ve already got a seat booked for the huge screening set for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. At least you can take comfort in the fact that Lady Gaga’s big single connected to the film, “Hold My Hand,” will be dropping on May 3rd.
