What Barbie Meant To Me And My Family, According To CinemaBlend Staff Who Saw It
The Barbie hits different with the fam.
Barbie is a box-office hit, though audiences who showed up to the theater on a record-breaking opening theatrical weekend have largely left feeling like it was something much more. One of the top movies of the summer is having a profound impact on many of those who watch it, especially if they're attending with family. CinemaBlend's staff saw the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling movie with a wide variety of loved ones in their lives and had some great takeaways from the experience as a result.
I attended an afternoon screening alongside my wife and five-year-old daughter, and I couldn't help but get emotional during the screening. One, because the movie had some truly emotional moments, but also because I couldn't be more overjoyed by how much my child enjoyed the movie despite not absorbing the bulk of its messaging. My take?
CinemaBlend's Heidi Venable took her daughter, who is in her pre-teens. Heidi also was emotional during her screening, but gained a better read on what her daughter enjoyed about Barbie after her viewing:
It's probably not surprising to readers that attending the Barbie movie with a daughter could feel like a big moment. Attending the movie with a significant other, however, might be just as big. Video Project Manager Katie Hughes took her fiancé with her to the movie and really bonded over the message despite a difference in ideals:
That experience alone proves to me that director Greta Gerwig deserves every ounce of praise she's gotten for this generational movie. Hopefully, more people with preconceived notions different from the movie will go into the film and come out on the other side with a different perspective.
Movies editor Corey Chichizola saw Barbie with his partner, even though neither of them had the background with the popular Mattel toy line. Corey expressed that it didn't impact their enjoyment one bit, and they had a great time:
Managing Editor Sean O'Connell went with his wife, who has been waiting for this movie for a long time. Internet trolls may be busy calling Margot Robbie mid, but O'Connell is paying that no mind as he was also thrilled to be in attendance and showered the movie with ample praise:
CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes also took his wife to Barbie, even though he confessed he would've attended regardless of her interest. In taking his spouse, however, he realized they have one more thing to bond on, and that's various memes about Ken:
Editor-in-Chief Mack Rawden was at the Barbie showing with his wife and a theater full of other people. The experience really opened his eyes to the impact of the Barbie brand and how its brought people together:
One interesting takeaway from all of these perspectives is that not one person on staff walked out of Barbie with a negative experience. Given the rave reviews for this movie online, which include 4.5 stars from CinemaBlend's Nick Venable, that's not a complete surprise. With that said, I think there's ample evidence here that the latest Margot Robbie movie is best saved for a family affair, provided readers have someone they can take. I'm truly curious if we'll get another upcoming movie in 2023 that is as fun to experience with loved ones as this.
Barbie is currently in theaters and there's plenty of time to call up your dad, cousin, or grandparents and reserve seats for an upcoming showing. CinemaBlend will continue to report on what feels like an instant classic of a movie and share our major takeaways from it along the way.
