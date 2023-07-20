Twitter Trolls Keep Calling Margot Robbie ‘Mid’ As The Barbie Movie Approaches, But TikTok Is Coming To Her Defense

With the Barbie movie set to premiere on the 2023 movie schedule July 21, there’s been a lot of talk about the cast, and specifically the movie’s lead, Margot Robbie . For years now, the I, Tonya actress has been praised for her beauty and sheer talent as an actress and producer. However, there are Twitter trolls out there who have claimed she’s “mid,” but TikTok and Twitter are having none of it as they quickly came to her defense.

Twitter Trolls Are Calling Margot Robbie 'Mid'

Despite the fact that reviews about Barbie have been fantastic, and many critics praised Robbie and Greta Gerwig's comedy , there are still people trying to tear the actress down. While many have been celebrating the Wolf of Wall Street star’s immaculate Barbie press tour looks and her performance in the film, there are trolls trying to prove these people wrong.

The main tweet that’s gone viral came from @NicholasVerola who posted a photo of Robbie without makeup, writing:

This is her without makeup. Definitely mid.

Another user, @bizlet7 , also went viral for posting:

She is a hard 7. You used to find a Margot Robbie in every Blockbuster Video in 1995.

These harsh comments judging Robbie’s looks were quickly called out by many as users on both TikTok and Twitter came to the actress’s defense.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

TikTok And Twitter Users Are Coming To The Barbie Star’s Defense

Following these viral tweets, tons of folks have called out the trolls calling Robbie "mid" on both Twitter and TikTok, with many in shock over the fact that someone actually made this claim. For example, kira on Twitter directly responded to the post about The Suicide Squad star being a "7" by saying:

this new trend on twitter trying to convince us that margot robbie is mid is insane

A TikTok posted in support of Robbie from YourTango has over 871 thousand views, and the speaker stood up to the haters with an impassioned speech. He really popped off with the central message of his video being:

Margot Robbie fits every conventional standard of beauty that our culture has held for decades. And it’s not like she hasn't been serving at every moment during the Barbie press tour. So, what is it with all these men calling her ‘mid?’ First of all, rating peoples’ looks is juvenile and gross, and I’m not just saying that because I’m a Midwest six and a West Coast four, OK fine a three. There’s more to people than their physical appearance. And insecure men calling Margot Robbie mid to try and tear her down is just the same old gross patriarchal desire to own a woman with a bit of agism thrown in too of course.

He also called out claims that Robbie is too old to play Barbie, noting that you have to be at least 35 to run for president (which Barbie has become) and the doll has an extensive real estate portfolio. Also, you know, she’s an ageless doll.

The comments on the TikTok also passionately supported the Barbie star as people wrote:

It’s not about how pretty she is, it’s about “humbling” a beautiful, successful, wealthy woman. -sarah.scully

Because they will never ever get the attention of a woman like Margot so they have to try and tear her down -Laney

Twitter also came to the Babylon star's defense by calling out the trolls. Aubrey Strobel posted:

“Margot Robbie is mid” pic.twitter.com/8bzYLziFwfJuly 12, 2023 See more

Along with this post many others called out the people who were claiming actors like Margot Robbie are mid, like alice garfield-edebiri who posted:

it's true that no one's obligated to find anyone beautiful but make no mistake: men banding together to say zendaya and margot robbie are mid isn't about personal opinions as much as it's about tearing down women that are seen as very beautiful and therefore powerfulJuly 14, 2023 See more

Many pointed to not only the actress’s beauty, but also to Robbie’s filmography and her success as both an actor and producer to take down the trolls. She’s truly a powerhouse in Hollywood, and when it comes to these “mid” claims many think they were made because these men feel intimidated by a powerful woman.

While the Twitter trolls were loud, Margot Robbie’s fans were ready to clap back. In the end they really defended this uber-talented actress and producer as she continues to star in hit after hit, and prove to us over and over again that she’s a gorgeous legend.