What We Order At The Movies: CinemaBlend Writers Share Their Personal Food Preferences

If there is one thing you need to know about CinemaBlend, it would be that we love going to the movies. Over the years, the writers on the site have developed their own systems when it comes to enjoying the theatrical experience, whether it comes to the best seat in the house, the ideal format, and most of all, snacks.

In honor of our partnership with AMC Theatres, we decided to share with you all what CinemaBlend’s various writers look forward to eating (or drinking) whenever going to the movies.

And speaking of snacks, AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn is a treat that can be enjoyed at the theater or in the comfort of your own home. AMC's Ready to Eat Popcorn is currently available at more than 2,600 Walmart stores with the microwave popcorn being an option at more than 700 Walmart locations. And don't worry if it's not at your nearest location, as the AMC Theatres MegaBag can be delivered to your front door.

“There’s No Candy In The World Better Than Buncha Crunch”

While popcorn may very well be the most popular movie snack, some people just can’t resist the temptation of opening up a box of Buncha Crunch. Mack Rawedn falls into that camp:

There’s no candy in the world better than Buncha Crunch, and there’s no better place to eat it than inside a movie theater. The second I walk into the building, I’m hitting up the line and ordering one Buncha Crunch and one large bottled water. Then the real battle begins as I try not to eat it until the movie starts. In a perfect world, I nibble on it throughout the runtime and finish up during the third act. In real life, I’m done with it ten minutes into the movie at least half the time because it’s Buncha Crunch, and it’s too damn good.

The inability to make a box of candy, or any movie snack, last more than a few minutes is a common theme you will find throughout this piece, which should help you feel like you’re not alone in your struggles.

“There’s Few Things More Satisfying Than Getting A Large, Full Fat Coca-Cola To Sip On Throughout My Movie”

But what is a giant box of Buncha Crunch or the largest tub of popcorn without a cold and refreshing soda to wash it all down? Well, for Corey Chichizola, a movie soda isn’t just a favorite item, it’s one of the most “satisfying” aspects of the moviegoing experience:

As someone who doesn’t drink soda much, the movies are a huge treat for me because it’s the one place where I treat myself. There’s few things more satisfying than getting a large, full fat Coca-Cola to sip on throughout my movie. This is especially satisfying when AMC features Coke products in the ads before the showing, and I get to sip on it and basically make it a 4-D experience. Of course, snacks are also essential. I’m ordering the largest popcorn possible, and hoping to pace myself and not finish the bucket before the trailers are over. And for candy I’ve got to go with Nerds Gummy Clusters, which is the most amazing candy I’ve had in years and my current obsession in and out of the theater.

And Corey could very well be onto something with his Coca Cola 4-D experience.

“Popcorn Just Tastes Better At The Movies, Especially If It’s Fresh And Buttery Delicious”

There’s a reason why popcorn has been the fan-favorite movie snack as long as cinemas have been a thing, and that’s because that salty and buttery delicacy doesn’t taste as good anywhere else, as Kelly West puts it:

If I’m getting candy, I’m with Mack. You can’t really go wrong with Buncha Crunch. But my go-to movie snack is popcorn with butter. Popcorn just tastes better at the movies, especially if it’s fresh and buttery delicious. If I’m fully craving it, nothing else will do. As for my drink, I try to avoid sugary beverages (as much as I love the taste of Coke and Pepsi), but I’m also veering away from artificial sweeteners lately, so recently I’ve been going with unsweetened iced tea.

And while a cold Coca-Cola, or any other soda, is a staple of the moviegoing experience, Kelly makes a good point when it comes to unsweetened iced tea, especially if you’re loading up on a box of Buncha Crunch.

“I Immediately Check Out The Candy Section To Make Sure Swedish Fish Are An Option”

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to going to the movies, and for Philip Sledge, one of the first orders of business is finding out if his all-time favorite candy is available:

Whenever I go to a movie, I immediately check out the candy section to make sure Swedish Fish are an option. This is not only my go-to movie candy, it’s my favorite candy in general. The only problem with Swedish Fish is that I too often make the mistake of going through the entire bag before the trailers are finished. I also can’t go to a movie without ordering a Mr. Pibb. I don’t know why, but this has been my go-to movie soda since I was a kid.

And seriously, is there a better place to enjoy a Mr. Pibb than at the movie theater? Dr. Pepper holds it down in the normal world, but in the darkened cinema, Mr. Pibb and its signature bite is a must.

“The Movie Theater Is A Tranquil, Cool Place Where I Can Chow Down In Peace”

Popcorn and candy aren’t for everyone. In fact, Jessica Rawden prefers a completely different type of fare when going to the movies:

I know most people think of hot dogs as a ballpark food, but there is honestly nothing more satisfying than ripping open those little ketchup and mustard packs and customizing my hot dog before the movie even starts. Ballparks have bugs and wind to factor in. The movie theater is a tranquil, cool place where I can chow down in peace.

Though it is true that hotdogs are mostly associated with baseball games, there’s just something about chowing down on a hot dog in a more ideal (and less humid) environment.

“Popcorn And Movie Theaters Go Hand In Hand”

Again, some people just can’t get enough of a large tub of popcorn when catching a movie in a theater. In fact, some, like Dirkey Libbey, think they go hand in hand:

Popcorn and movie theaters go hand in hand. I honestly find it distracting to not have popcorn while in a theater. And popcorn is salty, so you need something to drink too, and an ice cold Coke hits that spot perfectly. While I try not to hit the candy too hard at the theater, I do have a sweet tooth and when it gets the better of me, I usually go for Milk Duds. It’s two flavors I like and the fact that they’re chewy means you eat them slowly, so they last the whole movie.

There are few sweet and delicious treats than the tried and true Milk Duds, a staple of the moviegoing experience.

“Movies Have Always Been Where I’ve Loved To Have M&M’s”

For many, going to the movies is a nostalgic experience. And for Alexandra Ramos, the nostalgia goes a lot deeper than the movies on screen.

It's rare these days where I allow myself to eat candy, just because it’s not necessarily the healthiest thing to consume, but movies have always been where I’ve loved to have M&M’s, mainly because they remind me of my dad. He’s the reason I went to movies so often as a kid and morphed me into the movie lover that I am. Every time we went to the movies, he’d either get one of three treats – Milk Duds, Junior Mints, Or M&M’s and I tend to choose the latter for my movie dates. Pair that with a hotdog so I get some protein and it makes for a fun movie night.

Alex is also the second CinemaBlend writer to mention hot dogs when it comes to movie snacks. Maybe they’re onto something.

“I Am Always, Always Tempted By The Pizza When I’m Heading Into A Longer Movie”

With movies seemingly being longer than ever, and more and more theaters offering full-scale meals, it’s easy to see why some people, like Heidi Venable, take a different route for movie food:

Growing up, I was rarely allowed to have snacks at the movies, so maybe that’s why popcorn (with lots of butter) is such a treat for me every time I go to the theater. We have a rule that we can’t start eating until the previews are over (we try hard, at least), and I usually end up stealing a couple of my daughter’s Twizzlers — her go-to candy snack. And while I can never turn down popcorn, I am always, ALWAYS tempted by the pizza when I’m heading into a longer movie. Two-and-a-half-plus hours justifies having a meal, right?

Popcorn remains as popular as ever, and still holds the title of quintessential movie snack.

“I Top Off My Order With Sour Patch Kids Because They Are The World’s Best Candy, Period”

There’s no denying that candy is a staple of the moviegoing experience, but some, like Rachel Rosenfeld, think that one brand in particular reigns supreme. Well, on top of her popcorn order:

It’s the smell that gets me. I worked at a movie theater growing up and thought I would never want to eat popcorn again after that experience, but when I walk into a theater it grabs my nose and doesn’t let go until I order some. I always get too large an order and inevitably can only make it through half if I am lucky and vow that I will get a smaller more sensible size the next time, which obviously never happens. I top off my order with sour patch kids because they are the world’s best candy, period. However, lately all I can find are the sour patch watermelons and they are just not the same.

The struggle of ordering too much popcorn is real.

“I Dip My Pretzel Bites In That Nacho Cheese, Even Though I Know That There’s No Possible Way It Can Be Good For Me”

While popcorn is a must for some, there are others, like Sean O’Connell, who just can’t go to the movies without picking up an order of warm pretzel bites:

Popcorn is fine, but usually bland. Warm pretzel bites, however, are the perfect movie snack. Especially if you can time the movie so that they last until the middle mark of the film in question. And yes, I dip my pretzel bites in that nacho cheese, even though I know that there’s no possible way it can be good for me. In the darkness of the movie theater, no one can judge. That’s why I also allow myself to get a soda at the movies. Whenever possible, I like to drink water. But a syrupy cola goes so perfectly at the theater, especially when it’s blazing outside, in the summer heat.

This is a judgment-free zone, especially when it comes to theater snacks.

“One Thing That Will Always Be The Same Is My Order Of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers”

Some people like to bring a little chaos to the moviegoing experience, at least when it comes for snacks. Though Mick Joest likes to mix things up every time he goes to the movies, there is at least one item that’s a must on his list:

I’m definitely someone who will mix up their order every time I’m at the movies. One thing that will always be the same is my order of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, which is the perfect movie snack. It’s all the sour taste of sour patch kids without cutting your tongue and a snack you can space out for at least more than halfway through the movie. Additionally, most theaters sell the big bag of Sour Brite Crawlers, so they’re great currency if you’re someone trying to haggle for a bite of someone else’s snack. It’s easily the most versatile snack.

The idea of haggling snacks could be the best or worst thing to happen in the world of movie fare.

“There’s Just Something About That Sour And Sweet Taste That Hits My Taste Buds Just Right”

Erik Swann is someone who likes versatility when it comes to movie snacks, and he has the perfect option when looking for something both sour and sweet:

I’ve always had a fondness for candy, particularly treats that are both gummy and sour. While I change things up once in a while, Sour Patch Kids are my go-to snack when I’m seeing a movie. There’s just something about that sour and sweet taste that hits my taste buds just right. And when it comes to my drink, I love a frosty, cold ICEE and don’t mind mixing up flavors. This combo shouldn’t be consumed all that often due to how sugary it is. So it’s probably best to save it for your most highly anticipated films, like I do.

Sodas are great and all, but an ice-cold ICEE is honestly one of the best beverage options on the market.

“There’s Nothing Like Indulging In That Salty Treat While Looking Up At That Silver Screen”

Adam Holmes is another CinemaBlend writer who’s a massive fan of popcorn, especially at the movies:

On the days when I’m in the mood to snack at the movies rather than just skip the concessions stand, I go with the standard popcorn and a small Sprite (or whatever lemon-lime soda is available) combo. Popcorn at home is fine, but there’s nothing like indulging in that salty treat while looking up at that silver screen. I’ll also occasionally spring for a box of Buncha Crunch if I’m also in the mood for something sweet-flavored, although I don’t go so far as to dump the candy straight into the popcorn like some do.

Just like a couple other writers, Adam also sees Buncha Crunch as a great option for candy at the movies.

“Both Popcorn And M&Ms Are Tasty On Their Own, But Dumping The Box Of The Latter Into A Bag Of The Former Is Perfection”

And there are folks, like Eric Eisenberg, who look for variety in their moviegoing experience, and not just when it comes to the pictures on the big screen:

One could make the argument that no great movie only provides audiences with a single flavor (every drama needs a touch of humor to break tension, and every comedy needs emotional connection to get you to care about the characters), and I take that philosophy and apply it to my movie snacking. Both popcorn and M&Ms are tasty on their own, but dumping the box of the latter into a bag of the former is perfection. Not only do you get that terrific blend of salty and sweet, but each bite is a surprise mix as you're blindly munching with your eyes on the screen.

There’s nothing better than going into a movie and being legitimately surprised, both when it comes to the on-screen action and your combo snacks.

As you can probably tell by now, we here at CinemaBlend are massive fans of movie snacks, whether it’s candy, hot dogs, and of course, popcorn. And luckily for us, AMC Theatres has us more than covered with the popcorn options as we prepare to spend a lot more time at the cineplex with all those incredible upcoming movies this summer.