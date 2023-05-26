What We Order At The Movies: CinemaBlend Writers Share Their Personal Food Preferences
We spend a lot of time at the movies, so you know we have some go-to snacks!
If there is one thing you need to know about CinemaBlend, it would be that we love going to the movies. Over the years, the writers on the site have developed their own systems when it comes to enjoying the theatrical experience, whether it comes to the best seat in the house, the ideal format, and most of all, snacks.
In honor of our partnership with AMC Theatres, we decided to share with you all what CinemaBlend’s various writers look forward to eating (or drinking) whenever going to the movies.
And speaking of snacks, AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn is a treat that can be enjoyed at the theater or in the comfort of your own home. AMC's Ready to Eat Popcorn is currently available at more than 2,600 Walmart stores with the microwave popcorn being an option at more than 700 Walmart locations. And don't worry if it's not at your nearest location, as the AMC Theatres MegaBag can be delivered to your front door.
“There’s No Candy In The World Better Than Buncha Crunch”
While popcorn may very well be the most popular movie snack, some people just can’t resist the temptation of opening up a box of Buncha Crunch. Mack Rawedn falls into that camp:
The inability to make a box of candy, or any movie snack, last more than a few minutes is a common theme you will find throughout this piece, which should help you feel like you’re not alone in your struggles.
“There’s Few Things More Satisfying Than Getting A Large, Full Fat Coca-Cola To Sip On Throughout My Movie”
But what is a giant box of Buncha Crunch or the largest tub of popcorn without a cold and refreshing soda to wash it all down? Well, for Corey Chichizola, a movie soda isn’t just a favorite item, it’s one of the most “satisfying” aspects of the moviegoing experience:
And Corey could very well be onto something with his Coca Cola 4-D experience.
“Popcorn Just Tastes Better At The Movies, Especially If It’s Fresh And Buttery Delicious”
There’s a reason why popcorn has been the fan-favorite movie snack as long as cinemas have been a thing, and that’s because that salty and buttery delicacy doesn’t taste as good anywhere else, as Kelly West puts it:
And while a cold Coca-Cola, or any other soda, is a staple of the moviegoing experience, Kelly makes a good point when it comes to unsweetened iced tea, especially if you’re loading up on a box of Buncha Crunch.
“I Immediately Check Out The Candy Section To Make Sure Swedish Fish Are An Option”
Everyone has their own routine when it comes to going to the movies, and for Philip Sledge, one of the first orders of business is finding out if his all-time favorite candy is available:
And seriously, is there a better place to enjoy a Mr. Pibb than at the movie theater? Dr. Pepper holds it down in the normal world, but in the darkened cinema, Mr. Pibb and its signature bite is a must.
“The Movie Theater Is A Tranquil, Cool Place Where I Can Chow Down In Peace”
Popcorn and candy aren’t for everyone. In fact, Jessica Rawden prefers a completely different type of fare when going to the movies:
Though it is true that hotdogs are mostly associated with baseball games, there’s just something about chowing down on a hot dog in a more ideal (and less humid) environment.
“Popcorn And Movie Theaters Go Hand In Hand”
Again, some people just can’t get enough of a large tub of popcorn when catching a movie in a theater. In fact, some, like Dirkey Libbey, think they go hand in hand:
There are few sweet and delicious treats than the tried and true Milk Duds, a staple of the moviegoing experience.
“Movies Have Always Been Where I’ve Loved To Have M&M’s”
For many, going to the movies is a nostalgic experience. And for Alexandra Ramos, the nostalgia goes a lot deeper than the movies on screen.
Alex is also the second CinemaBlend writer to mention hot dogs when it comes to movie snacks. Maybe they’re onto something.
“I Am Always, Always Tempted By The Pizza When I’m Heading Into A Longer Movie”
With movies seemingly being longer than ever, and more and more theaters offering full-scale meals, it’s easy to see why some people, like Heidi Venable, take a different route for movie food:
Popcorn remains as popular as ever, and still holds the title of quintessential movie snack.
“I Top Off My Order With Sour Patch Kids Because They Are The World’s Best Candy, Period”
There’s no denying that candy is a staple of the moviegoing experience, but some, like Rachel Rosenfeld, think that one brand in particular reigns supreme. Well, on top of her popcorn order:
The struggle of ordering too much popcorn is real.
“I Dip My Pretzel Bites In That Nacho Cheese, Even Though I Know That There’s No Possible Way It Can Be Good For Me”
While popcorn is a must for some, there are others, like Sean O’Connell, who just can’t go to the movies without picking up an order of warm pretzel bites:
This is a judgment-free zone, especially when it comes to theater snacks.
“One Thing That Will Always Be The Same Is My Order Of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers”
Some people like to bring a little chaos to the moviegoing experience, at least when it comes for snacks. Though Mick Joest likes to mix things up every time he goes to the movies, there is at least one item that’s a must on his list:
The idea of haggling snacks could be the best or worst thing to happen in the world of movie fare.
“There’s Just Something About That Sour And Sweet Taste That Hits My Taste Buds Just Right”
Erik Swann is someone who likes versatility when it comes to movie snacks, and he has the perfect option when looking for something both sour and sweet:
Sodas are great and all, but an ice-cold ICEE is honestly one of the best beverage options on the market.
“There’s Nothing Like Indulging In That Salty Treat While Looking Up At That Silver Screen”
Adam Holmes is another CinemaBlend writer who’s a massive fan of popcorn, especially at the movies:
Just like a couple other writers, Adam also sees Buncha Crunch as a great option for candy at the movies.
“Both Popcorn And M&Ms Are Tasty On Their Own, But Dumping The Box Of The Latter Into A Bag Of The Former Is Perfection”
And there are folks, like Eric Eisenberg, who look for variety in their moviegoing experience, and not just when it comes to the pictures on the big screen:
There’s nothing better than going into a movie and being legitimately surprised, both when it comes to the on-screen action and your combo snacks.
As you can probably tell by now, we here at CinemaBlend are massive fans of movie snacks, whether it’s candy, hot dogs, and of course, popcorn. And luckily for us, AMC Theatres has us more than covered with the popcorn options as we prepare to spend a lot more time at the cineplex with all those incredible upcoming movies this summer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Mack Rawden