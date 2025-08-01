And Just Like That Is Ending With Season 3, But There's Good News

Sex and the City is one of HBO shows that got the world talking, and Michael Patrick King's beloved comedy series is still a vital part of the pop culture landscape decades later. Its spinoff And Just Like That just wrapped its third season for those with a HBO Max subscription, but it was recently announced the show was ending. Luckily there is some good news to this situation.

I've been enjoying Season 3 of And Just Like That, which seemingly ended its narrative last night. But today HBO Max's Instagram posted a message from King about the show's future... or lack thereof. You can read it below:

After a whirlwind three season on the air, And Just Like That is officially ending its run on HBO Max. I'm bummed, but at least a two-part finale is going to be filmed and released to the public in order to give the spinoff a satisfying conclusion. Hey, I'll take what I can get.

Once again fans will have to compare to say goodbye to Carrie and the rest of the gang, as And Just Like That ends its run on the air. Although with two more mystery episodes coming, I have to wonder what Michael Patrick King has up his sleeve. Could we get another cameo by Kim Cattrall? We can only hope.

The Sex and the City follow-up has had an interesting life on TV, going viral a number of times throughout its three-season run. Some fans hate watched And Just Like That, taking umbrage with newcomer Che Diaz, as well as the treatment of favorites like Steve and Harry. But the show was clearly popular regardless, which is why I'm surprised its run is ending after just three seasons.

Fans like myself love the characters of the Sex and the City universe, which is where that passion comes from. Case in point: I begged for Carrie and Aidan to break up... which I was finally given in Episode 9. Episode 10, which was seemingly the finale, saw her finally hook up with Duncan, and there were also some big cliffhangers such as Brady getting someone pregnant and Giuseppe moving in with Anthony.

And Just Like That ending after Season 3 is disappointing news, but I'm thrilled that we'll be getting two more episodes. The tenth ep of the season "Better Than Sex" moved a bunch of plot points forward, but it didn't feel like a series finale. So we'll have to wait and see how Sarah Jessica Parker and the gang end things when that two-part finale comes to our homes.

And Just Like That's third season is streaming now as part of the 2025 TV release schedule, and Sex and the City can also be re-watched on HBO Max.