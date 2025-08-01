Marvel Rumor Gives Black Panther 3 A Premiere Window And I So Hope It's Legit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, and fans are constantly treated to new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3, which is still in its earliest stages of development. A new rumor claims to know when it'll hit theaters, and I really hope it's true.

Those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will know that some franchises stand out as fan favorites. Black Panther is definitely in that category, which is why fans are so eager to see what comes next after Wakanda Forever's ending. In a new episode of The Hot Mic, scooper Jeff Sneider offered a timeline about that developing threequel. He offered:

Black Panther 3, that’s February 2028. That’s going to start production at the top of 2027. And that will be in theaters February 2028.

Well, that's exciting. While just a rumor at this point, this offers an actual timeline about when we should expect Coogler's third Black Panther movie to film and eventually hit theaters. Since almost nothing about that project has been revealed to the general public, this is sure to promptly go viral.

As previously mentioned, we're pretty much in the dark for the next big screen adventure in Wakanda. Coogler and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, although Denzel Washington revealed he's expected to have a role in the blockbuster. Although exactly who he might play in Black Panther 3 is a total mystery.

Given how little progress has been made so far, a February 2028 release date seems reasonable for Coogler's threequel. We'll just have to wait and see if/when this schedule is confirmed by the studio.

Narratively, there are plenty of threads to pull from with a third Black Panther movie. The first sequel ended with Shuri becoming the next Panther, but not taking the throne. It was heavily implied that M'Baku might become king, but Wakanda Forever's credits scene revealed that T'Challa and Nakia had a secret son. As such, he might have his own claim to the throne.

We might have to wait a few years to see another BP movie, but connections to Wakanda continue to be part of the MCU. The animated series Eyes of Wakanda is on Disney+ now, and the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement confirmed Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía would be reprising their roles as Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor, respectively.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026, as part of the 2026 movie release list. Let's just hope that we get information about the future of the Black Panther franchise sooner rather than later.