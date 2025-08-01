Even Anthony Hopkins Is Cracking Silence Of The Lamb Jokes After Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Face Piece Goes Viral (In A Bad Way)

It’s not every day that someone who’s known to have made their name on reality television draws the attention of who many would call one of our greatest living actors, but here we are. It was just a few days ago that The Kardashians star/multi-media mogul Kim Kardashian launched a product for her SKIMS brand, the $48.00 Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which outright baffled many of her most diehard fans . Now we’ve even got Sir Anthony Hopkins making Silence of the Lambs jokes about the odd new item.

What Did Anthony Hopkins Say About Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Wrap?

You know, while I haven’t bought any SKIMS, I do actually like the look of a lot of the more comfy-looking products from Kim Kardashian’s body sculpting/fashion brand. I have to say, though, never in a million years would I have figured that she and her designers would come up with something like her face wrap , which those on the internet have already pointed out is basically what you get after jaw surgery or to help with TMJ symptoms, which are not exactly fashionable comparisons.

Well, make fun of it all you like, because I doubt anything you say will compare to the thoughts of Oscar-winning thespian Anthony Hopkins. He posted a short clip on Instagram that took the ribbing that the All’s Fair (which hits the 2025 TV schedule in the fall) star is getting over the product to new, Hannibal Lecter heights. Take a look:

Wow. Just when you think you’ve seen everything, right? I have so many questions. First off, this does appear to be the actual wrap that the legal ace and mom of four is selling, so did Hopkins buy it because he desires some facial sculpting in his later years?

He thanks her in the caption. Did Kardashian (rather randomly) send it to him? Are they buddies?! Just as importantly, is he wearing a Swatch Watch? Guys? I would actually love it if he bought this just so that he could make a Silence of the Lambs joke about it for all to see. “Ten years younger” indeed!

If you don’t know why this is beyond cool, it’s pretty clear that you’ve been living off the grid in a cave somewhere for nearly 35 years. Welcome back to civilization (it might be best to gather some supplies and just head back to the cave, fyi)! Since you missed the 1991 release of the thrilling horror classic (one of the best Anthony Hopkins movies ), he starred as an infamous imprisoned cannibal who begins assisting Jodie Foster’s FBI agent in finding another wild serial killer.

His Lecter was so dangerous (And hungry, I guess?) that he was forced to wear a mask that covered most of his face and mouth, in a look that is suspiciously similar to the one created by the billionaire bikini-lover . I mean, just look:

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

My goodness. I don’t know about you, but I would kinda love it if this starts a new wave of fame for Hopkins where he’s an Insta star who makes fun of fashion trends in his own perfectly deadpan way. You simply cannot beat this kind of publicity!