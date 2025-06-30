32 Fake Brands In Movies And TV Shows Like Sweetums And Allied Biscuit

There are so many fun, fake products in movies and TV. Sometimes, they become so iconic that they become real products. There are a few examples of that on this list of fake products from movies and TV shows, but most of them are just things we fondly remember from our favorite films and shows. So here it is, our list of just some of the best products we could come up with.

(Image credit: ABC)

Apollo Bars - Lost

One of the things Lost did really well was building a world beyond the island. Apollo Bars were part of that world. The chocolate bars were seen all throughout the season, including when Hurley raided the pantry in the hatch when it was first discovered.

(Image credit: A Band Apart)

Big Kahuna Burger - Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino has done a really cool job over his career, not only inventing unique products for his movies, butalso using them in multiple films. Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction is a perfect example. We first find out about the "new Hawaiian burger joint" when Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) tries Brad's nutritious breakfast. It is a tasty burger! Eagle-eyed viewers may know that the brand was actually introduced in Reservoir Dogs when Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) is seen drinking from a cup from the fictional restaurant.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

ACME - Looney Tunes

The ultimate example of fake products on TV has to be the ubiquitous ACME company from Looney Tunes. It's most often seen in Road Runner cartoons as the company where Wile E Coyote buys all the equipment he tries in vain to use to catch his nemesis. It seems it was the Amazon of the Looney Tunes world.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sweetums - Parks & Recreation

Sweetums are the controversial candy seen a few times in Parks & Recreation. Loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, Leslie (Amy Poehler) is appalled by their popularity, while Ron (Nick Offerman) is predictably less worried about how unhealthy they are.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Wonka Candy - Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

One of the examples on this list of a fictional food product that was eventually a real brand name is Wonka Chocolate (or candy in general). Obviously, it's been seen in all the movie versions of the classic novel by Roald Dahl.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hoverboards - Back To The Future Part II

When Back To The Future Part II came out, it was filled with futuristic products, but by far the one kids most wanted to be real was the Hoverboards (from Mattel in the movie). We're still waiting, decades later–and no, the "hoverboards" with the one wheel don't count.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fox)

The Cornballer - Arrested Development

Perhaps the most dangerous product on this list is the Cornballer from Arrested Development. Invented by George Bluth (Jeffrey Tambor), the product was recalled because it basically burned anyone who ever tried to use one, including Michael (Jason Bateman) multiple times in one episode. Getting Richard Simmons to help sell it in an infomercial was a bad idea, too.

(Image credit: FX)

Kitten Mittons - It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Does your cat make too much noise? If so, Charlie (Charlie Day) from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has the solution for you. Kitten Mittons! Of course, your cat may not like them as much as you hope, so be careful!

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Brawndo - Idiocracy

Brawndo has what plants crave! Actually, no... no it doesn't. It turns out water is still better for growing crops, but don't tell those corporate suits at Brawndo, they pay a lot of money to sponsor basically everything you would use water for... except the toilet.

(Image credit: NBC)

Top Of The Muffin To You

Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) sure loves the tops of muffins. Personally, I like the whole muffin, but it seems enough people love the tops enough to make an entire bakery making only the tops of muffins in the world of Seinfeld. Just don't expect the local food pantry to accept only the stumps.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Entertainment)

Dapper Dan - O Brother Where Art Thou?

Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) is a Dapper Dan man. He's not interested in any other pomade to style his hair. If he can't get his Dapper Dan, he'll be sure to let you know. Accept no substitute.

(Image credit: Fox)

Allied Biscuits - The Simpsons

Apparently, Springfield is big enough to have not one or two cracker brands, but no less than eight! Luann Van Houten's family's fortune comes from Southern Cracker, but poor Kirk is a terrible manager and leads the brand to a tie for the sixth most popular with Table Time and Allied Biscuits. Marge was so embarrassed that she emptied her plate back into the box.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Soul Glo - Coming To America

Soul Glo is quite the product in Coming To America. It's made a fortune for Darryl's family, and Akeem (Eddie Murphy) seems jealous of anyone wearing the hair product. Fun fact: the song in the fake commercial was written and performed by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers of Chic.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Stay Puft Marshmallows - Ghostbusters

Not only does Ray (Dan Aykroyd) manifest the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man at the end of Ghostbusters, eagle-eyed viewers will notice that there is a bag of the sugary treats on the counter as Dana (Sigourney Weaver) is unloading her groceries before Zuul takes over her refrigerator.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

Rocket Fuel Malt Liquor - NewsRadio

The legendary newsman Bill McNeil (Phil Hartman) only endorses products he uses and enjoys. Or, it turns out, anyone willing to pay him enough money. The best example of the latter is Rocket Fuel Malt Liquor, which he records ridiculous commercials for in one episode of NewsRadio.

(Image credit: NBC)

Tracy Jordan Meat Machine - 30 Rock

Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) was always looking for ways to branch out, and that extended to endorsing a product called "Tracy Jordan Meat Machine" in the vein of the George Foreman Grill. It's not a bad strategy, as it clearly worked for the former heavyweight champion.

(Image credit: AMC)

Los Pollos Hermanos - Breaking Bad

Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional chicken chain in Breaking Bad, is another example of a brand on the TV show that has become real, with pop-up versions of the fictional restaurant taking over old storefronts on occasion.

(Image credit: ABC)

Oceanic Airlines - Lost

Of the many different fictional brands in Lost, none were more prominent than Oceanic Airlines. The ill-fated flight that crashed onto "The Island" on the show was an Oceanic flight. There was even a fake website set up in the real world where fans could learn more about the airline and check out the "schedule." That flight from Sidney was on it, too... lost.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Duff Beer - The Simpsons

The Simpsons has been around a long, long time, and almost since the beginning, Homer (and everyone else in Springfield) has always been loyal to one brand of beer: Duff's. There are a lot of "flavors" of Duff, but they all come from the same vat, so it's really all about marketing. Duff Man agrees.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Cheesy Poofs - South Park

Eric Cartman loves his Cheesy Poofs. All the kids love them, but Cartman really loves them, as he's most often the one seen eating the fake snack food that seems to be off-brand Cheetos.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mockolate - Friends

Mockolate on Friends makes light of products like Olestra that were popular in the 1990s. Mockolate is a synthetic version of chocolate that tastes terrible and is dangerous to ingest. It was eventually banned by the FDA on the show, but not before Monica tried to get a job inventing new candies with the chemicals. Yikes.

(Image credit: MGM)

Soylent Green - Soylent Green

By far the most terrifying fake product on this list, Soylent Green is people! Never forget. And never, ever eat anything called "Soylent Green." Just starve yourself, it's safer.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dunder-Mifflin Paper - The Office

Does anyone actually think about what brand of paper they are using? Do you sit in your office or at an office supply store, and make your decision based on the brand? I worked in a paper warehouse (for real) when I was in high school, and I never gave it a second thought ever again. Still, Dunder-Mifflin endures. on the US version of The Office. In the British version, it's the Wernham Hogg Paper Company.

(Image credit: Fox)

Pawtucket Brewery - Family Guy

Like The Simpsons, the guys on Family Guy have a preferred brand of local beer from Pawtucket Brewery. The big difference is that the brewery in Family Guy is owned by a Willy Wonka-like character, instead of being promoted by a Superhero-looking mascot.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mooby's - Clerks II

In the original Clerks, Randall and Dante worked in a nondescript shopping center (which is a real location in New Jersey). In the sequel, they've both taken jobs at the fictional Mooby's. It has since become a regular brand in Kevin Smith's films.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Bubba Gump Shrimp - Forrest Gump

Another example on this list of a fictional brand that became all too real is the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Started by Forrest (Tom Hanks) in tribute to his friend who was killed in Vietnam, the name was eventually licensed out and became a popular fast-casual fish joint with locations all over the world.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Pizza Planet - Toy Story

Pizza Planet must be based on the real-life pizza places like Showbiz Pizza and Chuck E Cheese, right? Kids love it, parents probably hate it, but it does look pretty darn fun in the Toy Story universe.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Rekall - Total Recall

Rekall, where fake memories are implanted in your head to make it seem like you went on a fun vacation, is...messed up. Total Recall is a wild movie, and the whole idea of having memories implanted is about as disturbing an example of a messed-up future anyone could ever come up with. Even if it's a trip to Mars.

(Image credit: ABC)

Shotz Beer - Laverne & Shirley

When bffs Laverne and Shirley move to Milwaukee, they get a job at that most Milwaukee of places–a brewery. Of course, it helps their dreams come true, so it seems like the kind of beer we'd all like to try.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Butterbeer - Harry Potter

Butterbeer is a brand and a way of life. It also seems to be the only thing anyone wants to drink in the world of Harry Potter. It's even become a real thing, I get to try it when I toured the Harry Potter studio outside London. I'm honest, it's way too sweet for Muggle consumption. At least this Muggle.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Opti-Grab - The Jerk

I've worn glasses for most of my life, but I've never had the need for anything like the Opti-Grab from The Jerk. Sure, it makes Nathan a very rich man (at least until it's sued out of existence), so some people might be interested, but glasses can be awkward enough without having that weird thing you can pinch.

(Image credit: Fox)

Strictland Propane - King Of The Hill

Strictland propane and propane products! The best money can buy!