I’d Wondered Why Thor Stayed With The Guardians At The End Of Endgame. The Russos Have An Answer

The MCU has been going strong for nearly two decades, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been treated to all sorts of thrilling crossovers. Many of them happened during Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), including Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. This continued at the start of Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Russo Brothers recently explained why they decided to end their last Avengers movie with this team aka the Asgardians of the Galaxy.

Pairing Thor with the Guardians made for some A+ comedic beats throughout Infinity War , and Endgame' ending saw him board The Benatar and taking off to space alongside the scrappy group of cosmic heroes. During an interview from CBR's YouTube, Joe Russo explained why Chris Hemsworth's hero ended the blockbuster that way, saying:

We just thought it was fun to do. We just thought it was a fun ending and we were like, ‘Look, here's a really unique opportunity moving forward to mix these franchises together if James wants to do that.’ But we thought it was entertaining that, you know, they had formed a bond and a relationship. Even though it was, you know, adversarial at times, it seemed like a fun mix of chemistry.

While the MCU seems like a well-oiled machine, but it's ultimately just a group of people making creative decisions. The Russos simply liked the idea of Thor invading the Guardians of the Galaxy, especially after that crossover was fodder for so many comedic beats. The team might have only had a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it was still fun to see how this dynamic played out after Endgame.

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(Image credit: Marvel)

In the same interview, Anthony Russo weighed in on why they decided to end the last Avengers flick in this way, citing the way that the God of Thunder's relationship with the Guardians grew since colliding in Infinity War. In his words:

It was so far from where they started, you know, so disastrously with one another.

The Russo Brothers are continuing their version of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, this time seemingly without the Guardians. Fans are curious to see how his battle with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will go down, and I'm personally nervous that the God of Thunder might not make it out of the blockbuster alive. Luckily our wait for the movie's arrival is nearly over.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Until then fans can re-watch Thor's appearances with the Guardians of the Galaxy over on Disney+.