I Threw On Avengers Endgame: Encore To Grab All The New Doomsday Scene Timestamps

Spoilers for Avengers Endgame: Encore’s new scenes lie ahead.

September marked the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore, an extended version of Marvel Studios’ 2019 culmination film. Aside from getting the chance to see the superhero spectacle on the big screen again, fans were hyped by the inclusion of four scenes that would have ties to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Unfortunately, those Encore moments leaked early and sparked early speculation. Now, the film is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription and, with that, I went ahead and pulled the timestamps.

Steve Rogers And Peggy Carter Receive An Unexpected Visitor

Fans should know that the first of these four new scenes begins at the 2:48:50 mark and is an extension of the original film’s closing scene. Many will probably remember that the OG cut of the film ends with Steve Rogers (Captain America) reuniting with his former love, Peggy Carter, and enjoying domestic bliss. The extended scene adds an interesting twist to the proceedings, as after the two share their kiss, there’s a knock at their door. While Steve hides, Peggy answers, and the visitor is revealed to be none other than Loki.

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Peggy asks the former God of Mischief if she can help him, leading him to say, ‘No, but I believe I can help you. Both of you.” From there, a shocked Steve – recognizing his former foe’s voice – reveals himself, and the scene cuts to black. While there’s not too much to go off, at the very least, I can imagine this tees off Steve’s return in Doomsday.

Bruce Banner Is Recruited By A Surprising (And Very Powerful) Individual

The second new scene starts around 2:53:47 and shifts the focus to Dr. Bruce Banner. At this point, the tormented scientist is held up in an underground military complex following his (Jean Grey-induced) rampage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Banner is in the middle of recording a video journal about his circumstances and plan to suppress his gamma radiation. In a shocking turn, Doctor Doom (who remains unseen) appears before Banner and says he’s arrived to collect him. The scene ends with the sound of the Hulk’s roar.

Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo discussed this Banner scene, and they remained very coy about its implications. At the very least, though, Joe did say that Doom’s “interest may extend beyond just Banner.”

Chaos Ensues At The Time Variance Authority

Yes, the TVA (introduced in Loki) makes it return during the third additional scene – which drops at the 2:56:30 mark – in Endgame: Encore, though it’s not exactly an ideal situation for the characters. Mobius M. Mobius arrives at work, where he meets up with colleagues Ouroboros and Casey. It’s there that they and their colleagues witness countless multiversal incursions in real time, much to their horror. With that, OB declares the multiverse is collapsing.

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Avengers Endgame: Encore Provides A Different Reason For That Final Sound Effect

The very end of OG Endgame’s closing credits features a series of “ting” sounds, which were – at the time – said to be paying homage to Tony Stark forging the Mark I in Iron Man. In Encore, this starts around the 3:04:30 mark, and there’s a very different reason for it. After the sounds are heard, the screen eventually flashes to some quick shots of Victor von Doom forging his infamous mask.

While some may take issue with MCU scenes of such “great… importance” happening in this alternate cut, but they are still important for what’s to come nonetheless. I – like so many others, am curious as to how this is all going to pay off. Let’s hope these plot threads come together in a cohesive way so that when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule, everything makes sense. In the meantime, though, take these timestamps and stream the new scenes from Encore for yourself.