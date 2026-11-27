I've watched the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer more times than I'd care to admit, and like most Marvel fans, I've been busy trying to figure out how the Russo Brothers plan to bring all these characters together. But author and social media personality Jason Pargin just pointed out something about the upcoming Marvel movie that genuinely hadn't occurred to me. Now that he's pointed it out, I'm having a hard time looking past it.

As Avengers: Doomsday approaches its 2026 movie release , Jason Pargin, best known for his John Dies at the End series of novels, took to Instagram Reels to point out something peculiar in the latest footage. In the video, see below, Pargin raises an interesting question about how Marvel stages its superhero battles. Specifically, where the heck is everybody else?

Pargin points out that all the battle sequence footage takes place in vast desert landscapes or voids. He then contrasts the footage with the trailer for 2012's The Avengers, which opens amid the destruction of New York City. People run through crowded streets. Cars are overturned. Buildings are damaged, and civilians scramble to escape whatever is coming. Before we even see our favorite superheroes assemble, we're reminded that ordinary people are in danger.

If you think back to that first team-up, remember, Captain America directs police officers to evacuate civilians during the Battle of New York. There's also that terrific sequence where Steve Rogers saves people trapped inside a bank. Those moments gave the destruction a human cost.

When you go through the Marvel movies in order, there's less and less of that in the newer stuff. Watching Iron Man and Thor knock aliens around is entertaining enough, but seeing terrified New Yorkers caught in the middle helps explain why Earth's Mightiest Heroes need to be there in the first place. Looking back at some of Marvel's more recent movies, I can see where Pargin is coming from.

Consider Avengers: Endgame. The climactic showdown against Thanos takes place at the destroyed Avengers compound, where hundreds of superheroes and their allies fight across a devastated battlefield. It's an incredible sequence, and I wouldn't change much about it. But virtually no ordinary civilians are caught in the fighting.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Then there's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which moves its central conflict into the Quantum Realm. That movie does feature a population threatened by Kang's rule, so innocent lives are certainly at stake. Still, the setting creates a different feeling than watching superheroes defend a recognizable city filled with people going about their lives.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don't think this is a problem with every MCU movie , either. Spider-Man: No Way Home has Peter Parker desperately trying to save people on a bridge, and the most recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day certainly has human stakes like Ned and MJ always seemingly in peril. And then there's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which makes the consequences of its conflict painfully personal. Marvel clearly hasn't forgotten how to make its battles feel consequential.

That's also why I'm hesitant to judge Doomsday too harshly based on one trailer. We have no idea how the actual movie will establish its stakes, and marketing departments understandably gravitate toward spectacular shots of superheroes fighting. The footage we've seen could represent only a fraction of what the Russos have planned. Still, Pargin's observation has me thinking about what made that original Avengers movie work so well. I can't unsee it.

I love massive new superhero movies and their big-budget showdowns as much as anybody. I've been waiting years to see the X-Men and Avengers work together, and I'll absolutely be there opening weekend. When Captain America stood between a frightened civilian and an alien invasion, you understood exactly what he was fighting for. I think newer comic book movies could benefit from grounding some of that spectacle in the lives of the ordinary people these heroes are supposed to protect.