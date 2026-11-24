Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are gearing up for the shared universe's next big crossover event with Avengers: Doomsday. Arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie in years, the blockbuster has been steadily building excitement since those teasers arrived back in January. Now Joe Russo explained why they decided to give us footage that early.

We recently got the final Doomsday trailer, which instantly went viral thanks to epic moments from Cyclops and Steve Rogers. What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is still limited, but the excitement building around the movie has been steadily building for months. While at Qatar Film Committee’s second Doha Industry Days (via Deadline) Russo spoke about this unique marketing strategy, offering:

I have to work extra hard to subvert your expectations and be aware of who you are as a viewer and how you’re changing. The last time I did this, in 2018, 2019, is very different than now because we’ve been through a pandemic; lots of people spent a lot of time on social media. Movies saw a tremendous downturn, streaming saw a tremendous upturn, and now that all seems to be reversing. So, it shifts constantly. You have to be a futurist to try to predict where the market is going.

Marvel is known for its tight security, so it was surprising that we got footage from Doomsday so many months before the movie's December release. The industry has changed a bit since Endgame arrived in theaters, and the MCU has had a number of box office blunders including bombs like The Marvels. As such, The Russos wanted get the hype train running early, with more news, casting, and footage methodically released to the public.

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Later in the same appearance, Russo went on to share how audiences have changed over the years. As such Endgame followed the chairs casting announcement with four exciting teasers. As he put it:

I have to interact with the fans in order to understand what is moving them, what is working for them. What we’ve been doing with Doomsday is very different than the last time we did this because the speed of conversation on the internet is even faster than it was in 2018, 2019. I had this idea, why don’t we start the story a year early? Why don’t we start dropping clues in the year leading up to the movie… we did four trailers that were sprinkled out.

Those brief clips quickly went viral, especially the Captain America teaser that confirmed Chris Evans was returning as Steve Rogers. With the next Avengers movie now just a few weeks away from its release, anticipation has reached a fever pitch that should (hopefully) result in massive box office numbers. Perhaps future MCU projects will follow this same strategy.

We'll find out shortly as Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Marvel might be in for a one-two punch, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke Endgame's box office record just a few months ago.