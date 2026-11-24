I Wondered Why Marvel Dropped Those Four Avengers: Doomsday Teasers So Early. Joe Russo Explained
Those clips came surprisingly early.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are gearing up for the shared universe's next big crossover event with Avengers: Doomsday. Arguably the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie in years, the blockbuster has been steadily building excitement since those teasers arrived back in January. Now Joe Russo explained why they decided to give us footage that early.
We recently got the final Doomsday trailer, which instantly went viral thanks to epic moments from Cyclops and Steve Rogers. What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is still limited, but the excitement building around the movie has been steadily building for months. While at Qatar Film Committee’s second Doha Industry Days (via Deadline) Russo spoke about this unique marketing strategy, offering:
Marvel is known for its tight security, so it was surprising that we got footage from Doomsday so many months before the movie's December release. The industry has changed a bit since Endgame arrived in theaters, and the MCU has had a number of box office blunders including bombs like The Marvels. As such, The Russos wanted get the hype train running early, with more news, casting, and footage methodically released to the public.
Later in the same appearance, Russo went on to share how audiences have changed over the years. As such Endgame followed the chairs casting announcement with four exciting teasers. As he put it:
Those brief clips quickly went viral, especially the Captain America teaser that confirmed Chris Evans was returning as Steve Rogers. With the next Avengers movie now just a few weeks away from its release, anticipation has reached a fever pitch that should (hopefully) result in massive box office numbers. Perhaps future MCU projects will follow this same strategy.
We'll find out shortly as Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Marvel might be in for a one-two punch, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke Endgame's box office record just a few months ago.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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