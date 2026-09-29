The Russo Brothers Talk Changes To Thor Coming In Doomsday (And I Just Hope He Survives)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are desperate for any information about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeve. The pair of filmmakers recently teased what to expect from Chris Hemsworth's Thor, but I'm mostly worried that the God of Thunder might die during its runtime.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so there are countless rumors and theories surrounding the title online. Luckily the directors recently spoke to CBM, with Joe Russo speaking about what Hemsworth has brought to Thor over the years. In his words:

It's fascinating how malleable he is playing that role, and the range that he has. He has a wide array of directors with different tastes and different tones that have interpreted the character. We have a specific point of view on that character. That's what we're going to carry forward, the Infinity War Thor.

Points were made. Anyone who has spent years watching the Marvel movies in order can understand what Russo is saying. Hemsworth's hero was originally quite serious, before Taika Waititi made him a bigger comedic presence in Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. His appearances in Infinity War and Endgame was a mixture of both, and that's seemingly what he'll return to for Doomsday.

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During Infinity War Thor was ruled by vengeance, vowing to murder Thanos as after he killed Loki in the movie's opening sequence. Joe Russo went on to share what to expect from the hero in the next Avengers movie, offering:

We love that sort of warrior version of him, that warrior who has lost everything, who is seeking meaning through battle. Will he ever find it or not? That is the journey he will go on against the greatest foe he's ever met. As you can see from the trailers, it's going to be a hell of a fight.

He's not wrong. The Doomsday trailer shows Thor going full beast mode on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Or at least trying to; the villain was able to hold off his strike with just a few fingers. One can only imagine how he'll react to feeling so powerless, especially with the entire multiverse at stake. Since Hemsworth has been playing his role for so long, I'm personally worried he might get killed off to end his run as the beloved hero.

From the looks of things. Hemsworth's Thor will be one of the leading characters of the Doomsday cast list, which is massive and features entire teams of heroes. It sounds like the God of Thunder will end up being less funny this time around, something that fans might appreciate after Love and Thunder failed to impress.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Thor survives his encounter with Doctor Doom.