The Russo Brothers Talk Changes To Thor Coming In Doomsday (And I Just Hope He Survives)
The God of Thunder is back for Doomsday.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are desperate for any information about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeve. The pair of filmmakers recently teased what to expect from Chris Hemsworth's Thor, but I'm mostly worried that the God of Thunder might die during its runtime.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so there are countless rumors and theories surrounding the title online. Luckily the directors recently spoke to CBM, with Joe Russo speaking about what Hemsworth has brought to Thor over the years. In his words:
Points were made. Anyone who has spent years watching the Marvel movies in order can understand what Russo is saying. Hemsworth's hero was originally quite serious, before Taika Waititi made him a bigger comedic presence in Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. His appearances in Infinity War and Endgame was a mixture of both, and that's seemingly what he'll return to for Doomsday.
During Infinity War Thor was ruled by vengeance, vowing to murder Thanos as after he killed Loki in the movie's opening sequence. Joe Russo went on to share what to expect from the hero in the next Avengers movie, offering:
He's not wrong. The Doomsday trailer shows Thor going full beast mode on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Or at least trying to; the villain was able to hold off his strike with just a few fingers. One can only imagine how he'll react to feeling so powerless, especially with the entire multiverse at stake. Since Hemsworth has been playing his role for so long, I'm personally worried he might get killed off to end his run as the beloved hero.
From the looks of things. Hemsworth's Thor will be one of the leading characters of the Doomsday cast list, which is massive and features entire teams of heroes. It sounds like the God of Thunder will end up being less funny this time around, something that fans might appreciate after Love and Thunder failed to impress.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Thor survives his encounter with Doctor Doom.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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