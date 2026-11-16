I'm Glad Even Chris Pratt Is Talking Guardians Of The Galaxy Now James Gunn's Schedule Is Wide Open

I thought I'd made peace with saying goodbye to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. The third movie wrapped things up beautifully, and with Gunn running DC Studios, I figured there wasn't much chance of getting the old gang back together. Well, Hollywood has a funny way of changing plans. Gunn is leaving his leadership position at DC , and Chris Pratt is already talking about the possibility of making another Guardians movie with him. Let me just state for the record that I'm right there with him.

With Avengers: Doomsday approaching on the 2026 movie schedule , Pratt's future as Star-Lord has been on my mind lately. During a recent interview with MovieZine while promoting Way of the Warrior Kid, the actor was asked whether he'd be interested in reuniting with Gunn for a fourth installment. He hadn't spoken to the filmmaker since the DC news broke, but his answer was encouraging:

He directed all three movies, and that's pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that.

Well, now I want it too. Gunn spent nearly a decade building one of Marvel's strangest superhero teams into something audiences genuinely cared about. Somehow, he also made me cry over a talking raccoon more times than I'd care to admit.

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This conversation is considerably less cheerful for DC fans. Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-heads of DC Studios following the Warner Bros. ownership shake-up, with former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham taking over Dec. 1, raising plenty of questions about the DC Universe's future .

Gunn isn't exactly sitting at home waiting for Marvel to call. He's still involved with Man of Tomorrow, his follow-up to 2025's Superman, which is scheduled for July 2027. He also has other DC-related work on his plate. Still, stepping away from running an entire studio should eventually give him more freedom to choose what he wants to direct. But does he want to direct a fourth GotG?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Pratt's comments are especially interesting because he previously had some pretty specific thoughts about returning as Star-Lord. Last year, I covered his concerns about finding somebody who could fill Gunn's shoes . At the time, it seemed unlikely the filmmaker would ever be available. Suddenly, that possibility doesn't sound quite so ridiculous.

There's also the matter of where we left Peter Quill. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , he returned to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather, while Rocket took charge of a new Guardians lineup. The movie's closing credits promised Star-Lord would return, though the powers that be haven't said in what capacity or which new Marvel flick he might show up in.

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Pratt recently confirmed there have been conversations about bringing him back , which is encouraging. Although returning for another Avengers movie and reuniting with Gunn for a fourth Guardians adventure would be two very different things. There's still no indication that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 is actually happening. Gunn spent years saying the third movie would conclude his trilogy, and he may have no interest in revisiting those characters. I certainly wouldn't blame him for wanting to move on from comic book and superhero fare to something completely different. At this point, he's been helming superhero content for more than a decade. Maybe he wants to spread his wings and take on a different type of movie, which I would be stoked for as well.

Still, I love the idea of Pratt and Gunn finding their way back to each other, especially after everything they accomplished with the first three movies. Maybe it's wishful thinking, but if Gunn ever decides he's ready for another trip into space, I hope Marvel answers the phone.