I Didn’t Know How Much I Missed The Guardians Of The Galaxy Until Chris Pratt Posted Some BTS Photos

With Avengers: Endgame heading back to theaters for quite the Encore ahead of Doomsday’s release on December 18, our favorite MCU actors have been getting in on the hype behind the scenes as well. Though Chris Pratt hasn’t officially been confirmed to be bringing Star Lord back yet, it hasn’t stopped him from joining in on the excitement. And I didn’t realize just how much I've been missing the Guardians of the Galaxy squad until the actor posted some BTS photos.

Now I’m beyond ready to see our favorite space-faring misfits again, whether it happens during the 2026 movie schedule or in Secret Wars next year. In the photos shared on his personal Instagram, you can see Pratt hanging out on set with Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and even a shot of him and Chris Hemsworth on the Guardians’ ship. Check out the post below:

I think the Super Mario actor says it best, “Because one run on the big screen just wasn’t enough.” Plus, it’s considered necessary viewing before watching the upcoming MCU movie. As Joe Russo teased, the new footage will be “set in the Doomsday story.” We don’t know yet what this means exactly, at least those of us who are intentionally staying away from Doomsday leaks ahead of Encore. The Russo Brothers' one request to "Please don't spoil" the new scenes was sadly not taken seriously.

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Regardless of who knows what ahead of time, it seems that Pratt’s BTS shots have succeeded in getting fans ready to dive back into the heroic ensemble's fight against Thanos. Check some of the best reactions to the post, including a sweet emoji from one of his Guardians co-stars:

KAREN GILLAN : 😍

: 😍 "The desire for the return of the love of the star lord and gamora in the next films. And to have a lot of this love haha🙌" - @556threat.vraqnx

"Damn I guess I gotta dress up. Ohhh noOoOOooOo 😅" - @Cosmic_mosey

"We are waiting for the legendary star lord 😎" - @Shram0303

"God I miss the guardians." - @Rinxeh

There’s been a slight MCU fatigue in recent years with a few of the newer movies not performing well at the box office. So I’m loving seeing everyone on a superhero high following the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. TBut don’t let the leaks spoil your fun. I know I’m enjoying seeing the BTS scenes and they’re definitely making me hopeful that we’ll see some of the Guardians again.

After all, we last saw Peter Quill when he left the team and returned to Earth to spend time with his grandpa. And the third Guardians gave us an end credits promise that Star Lord will return. A promise that we have yet to see be fulfilled. (Personally, I’d love to see where Mantis went after she set out on her own, and a reunion between the siblings.)

However, his return is more likely then seeing Drax again, after Bautista notably left the MCU after Guardians Vol. 3. But I’m choosing to believe Pratt’s excitement for Endgame is hope that we’ll see him again.

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So when you go out to theaters, Pratt has a request: “If you’re seeing, if you’re dressing up, tag me I want to see all the action!” Be sure to share your experience so Star Lord can check it out. And maybe he’ll share some more Guardians BTS for us to enjoy!