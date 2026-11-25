The highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday not only promises sprawling action across the multiverse, but it also features a massive cast (as revealed by that chair promotion last year). However, while the film unites veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars who predate it, there are some familiar faces who don’t appear to be in the fold. That includes X-Men veterans Halle Berry and Anna Paquin. I’ve been wondering why they weren’t invited back, and Joe and Anthony Russo shared their takes.

Doomsday features several beloved X-Men stars like Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and the late, great Patrick Stewart (in his final film performance). So, for fans like myself, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher that Berry (who played Ororo Munroe/Storm) and Paquin (Marie D'Ancanto/Rogue) apparently weren’t invited to the party. As part of a cover story for this 2026 movie schedule entry, the Russo Brothers were asked about their absences and those of others, with Joe saying this:

[The casting] was really targeted. It was really specific.

In fairness, the Russos are shrewd when it comes to assembling (no pun intended) the ensembles for their MCU team-up films. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame both had specific sets of characters that played into the films’ respective narratives in relevant ways. With that being said, considering the heavy presence of X-Men alums in Doomsday, it’s still somewhat weird that Storm, Rogue, Iceman and more aren’t present when Marsden’s Cyclops says, “To me, my X-Men.” Still, Anthony Russo added another point:

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We really do have a process where we see the entire film through each character’s eyes, no matter what the size of their role is. With the X-Men, we got to really deep dive and think about their histories as characters, their experiences, and how this particular moment in time was gonna affect them. There’s such a rich history to them that we really do bring them to the film as if it’s their movie, as well.

Bringing those OGs into the fold seemed to be the realization of a dream not just for the Russos but for producer Kevin Feige as well. Feige’s producing career notably started years ago when Lauren Shuler Donner tapped him as an associate producer on 2000’s X-Men. Now, the super producer is in the position to have his MCU characters interact with the famous mutants for what may be the latter group’s final stand within the multiverse.

There’s still reason to wonder whether more characters are being kept under wraps ahead of the film’s release. However, earlier this year, when Berry was asked about possibly reprising Storm in Doomsday, she seemed to downplay the idea. The actress does still have plenty of love for the character and the franchise, though, as she celebrated X-Men’s 26th anniversary in July. That post also prompted fans to question her involvement in the upcoming Marvel movie, but nothing has seemingly materialized at this point.

What is known for sure, though, is that a new team of X-Men will be prominent within the MCU moving forward, as a reboot from director Jake Schreier is on the way. With that, new actors will be taking on the lead roles, with Inde Navarrette and Maya Boyd playing Rogue and Storm, respectively. There’s still time for Marvel to surprise us by having Halle Berry, Anna Paquin and others show up in Doomsday but, if not, there’s always Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, while Secret Wars is set to follow on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream the MCU and X-Men films.