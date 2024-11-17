There’s A Wild Rumor About Tom Cruise And A Stunt Double Filming M:I 8 Running Around, But If It’s True I Totally Respect It
Forget jumping cliffs on a motorcycle...
It’s a well-known fact Tom Cruise does his own stunts. This is included but not limited to things like driving a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff, hanging off the side of an airplane and, oh yeah, an Olympics stunt that took a year to put together. Which is why I was surprised to hear claims Tom Cruise's stunt double on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movieThe Final Reckoning filled in during one scene so Ethan Hunt could turn pages while ensuring the a-lister avoided a papercut.
Speaking on Capital FM’s “Capital Breakfast” program, co-host Siân Welby opened up about the rumors surrounding The Final Reckoning filming and how one scene simply had Ethan Hunt turning pages in a book. Instead of shooting the scene himself, the actor reportedly had his stunt double do it for him.
A separate report over at The Mirror seems to indicate this did happen and there was a reason Cruise asked his stunt double to fill in for the seemingly mundane scene. Per an insider connected to the movie:
To be clear, the longtime actor is known for doing pretty much all the heavy lifting while playing Ethan Hunt. Not only that, but he’s financially a part of the franchise and produces, too, reportedly paying extra money during Covid to keep Mission going and helping with decisions related to the franchise. It's a heavy load, and filming for the last two Mission installments has been going for years and years.
Accordingly, his Mission: Impossible director Christoper McQuarrie previously said “the challenge” to filming a Tom Cruise movie is almost the opposite of all other action films, telling CBS News:
Sounds like a good problem to have, and it’s one that keeps audiences interested and coming back to see the 62-year-old actor in theaters. Welby might have been a little incredulous in her comments, but she did go on to say the audience takes “for granted” all of the stuff Cruise does to make his movies cinematic, and she did note “how hard it is” for the actor to do what he is doing.
Ultimately, unless McQuarrie, Cruise or someone close to production confirms, I don’t have any idea if this is a yarn or something that really happened on the set of the new movie. However, I will say that if Tom Cruise wants to skip a scene where he has to turn pages, he’s probably earned that right.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.