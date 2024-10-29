Young Frankenstein Actress Teri Garr Is Dead At 79
The star of Mr. Mom, Tootsie, and After Hours, remembered.
While it’s been an exciting year of 2024 movies, we have also lost titans of stage, screen, and television. The unforgettable Teri Garr is one such legend that we have come to memorialize today, as the star of films such as Young Frankenstein and Tootsie, has died at the age of 79.
Variety broke the news, reporting Garr’s passing with no further information on cause of death. The source also noted the fact that Teri Garr was diagnosed with MS in 2002, and had suffered an aneurysm in 2006; but no connection to her passing has been made at this time.
We here at CinemaBlend send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Teri Garr, as they navigate this time of sorrow and remembrance.
More to come…
