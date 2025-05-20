‘I Really Always Think About Brittany’: Clueless Star Recalls Sweet Memory From Working With Brittany Murphy On The Film

Amy Heckerling's Clueless is one of the best '90s movies ever, and has remained endlessly quotable in the decades since its 1995 release. On top of being arguably the most iconic Alicia Silverstone role, it also introduced wide audiences to late actress Brittany Murphy. And one of her co-stars recently reflected on the infectious energy she brought to that beloved comedy.

Clueless, aka one of the best High School movies, is a '90s take on Jane Austen's Emma. The movie has aged rather well, and remains endlessly quotable. Actress Elisa Donovan played Cher's frenemy Amber, and spoke to People about what it was like working with Murphy. As she put it:

I really always think about Brittany. he would come into hair and makeup like this whirlwind of all this energy, and they would always be worried like, ‘No, no, no, don't mess up your hair!’ [She'd be like], ‘No, I got it. I got it. I'll fix it.’ And then would run out. She just had so much vibrance.

I'm not crying, you're crying. Murphy is definitely a talent who was gone too soon, passing away at just 32 years old back in 2009. And hearing about the joy she brought to Clueless (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is another reason why fans are still mourning her loss to this day.

Of course, Donovan isn't the only Clueless alum who continues to share love for the late actress/singer. A few years ago Breckin Meyer shared a heartfelt praise for Murphy, for both her talent as an actress and her kindness a person. Clearly she had an infectious spirit... even if she sometimes got into hot water in the makeup trailer for Clueless.

Elisa Donovan played a supporting role in the Clueless movie, but went on to reprise her role in the TV version. Unfortunately, Murphy and Alicia Silverstone did not participate in the TV show, with the latter being recast with actress Rachel Blanchard. But Donovan knows the property well, and still has a ton of love for her late co-star.

Funny enough, the beloved '90s comedy s getting some new life. Back in April it was revealed that a new Clueless TV show is in development, with Alicia Silverstone expected to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz. OG director Amy Heckerling is even attached to executive produce the developing TV spinoff. We'll just have to wait and see if Brittany Murphy's beloved character Tai Frasier ends up being referenced in some way. I have to assume that both fans and those involved in the developing show would make this a priority.

While we wait for more information about the TV show, Clueless is available to re-watch on Paramount+. Hopefully we get the new series sooner rather than alter... even if its not part of the 2025 TV premiere list.