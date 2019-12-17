Cats Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

Considering that Cats has a PG-rating attached to its film adaptation, the claim that the film is "way too horny for its own good" is a rather odd one. Though, that could just mean there's quite a bit of overt seduction and enticement these cats throw about to one another. Still, one has to wonder if anything was cut to avoid a PG-13 rating in the process of bringing Cats into its final form; especially if Jason DeRulo's claims about the film shrinking his manhood are true.