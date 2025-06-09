‘Squarely In The Feels.’ Critics Are Calling The How To Train Your Dragon Remake A ‘Loving Homage’ To The Original

There are several highly anticipated projects hitting the 2025 movie calendar this summer, but how many of them boast one of the best pets in Hollywood history? The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon will bring Toothless and Hiccup to life in a way that fans of the 2010 animation have never seen before, and critics are here to help us decide if we’ll be flying to theaters to catch the show.

Early reactions to How to Train Your Dragon called it everything a live-action remake should be, though plenty of fans remain wary of the book-to-screen adaptation and how it will stand up to the beloved animated film. According to Brian Truitt of USA TODAY, there’s no need to worry, as no harm was done to the original and no childhoods will be ruined by this remake. He rates the upcoming kids movie 3.5 out of 4 stars and writes:

The animated Hiccup and Toothless were cool enough swooping through the air. But now, watching Thames soar atop a computer-generated dragon is like the exhilaration of a theme-park flight simulator matched with the adrenaline rush of Top Gun, all while landing squarely in the feels. The various dragons really pop as digital creations given new dimension, including the ginormous monster that acts as a final boss requiring an epic human/beast team-up to defeat.

Sarah Moran of ScreenRant gives it an 8 out of 10, saying Dean DeBlois has succeeded where so many Disney live-action remakes have failed. The director elevates the original material but doesn’t change it, and he delivers an exciting summer blockbuster that will thrill moviegoers. Moran continues:

DeBlois’ has crafted a movie that is both a loving homage to the animated original and an exciting summer blockbuster full of spectacle and heart. It delivers the same thrills that came from watching it the first time. He knows which scenes should remain the same and which could use some tweaking, particularly now that it’s in live-action. It’s actually a little astonishing how well How To Train Your Dragon works, given that so many live-action remakes haven't. But DeBlois clearly came to this project determined to, if not elevate what he helped make before, then at least equal it.

Lovia Gyarkye of THR is less enthusiastic about the movie, calling it “not quite necessary." However, the critic admits it’s still entertaining and will please fans by recreating the most iconic images from the first movie. In Gyarkye’s words:

DeBlois does a fine job capturing the intimacy of Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless, and fans of the original will be glad to know that the test flight scene remains, as well as the early encounter in which Hiccup tries to touch Toothless for the first time. On a tonal level, this version of How to Train Your Dragon seems much more geared toward children; most of the cutting and sarcastic jokes have been revised. … Still, How to Train Your Dragon honors the charm of the original. [It’s] not an essential remake, but at least it’s not an offensive one.

Eric Goldman of IGN agrees, giving the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10. While the movie can feel limited by its faithfulness to the animated original, it’s the re-creation of that film’s heart and soul that endures. Goldman says:

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is incredibly faithful to the animated version in nearly every way, to the point that it could feel redundant to anyone who’s seen the original. But at the same time, writer/director Dean DeBlois’ re-creation of a story he first told 15 years ago shows he still has a lot of affection for this world and these characters, and that gives this How to Train Your Dragon an impressive amount of resonance. Within all its rigid recitation, there’s a heart and soul that demonstrates how DeBlois has managed to get so much mileage out of the loving story of a Viking boy and the dragon he befriends.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives the movie a B+, writing that in a world of unnecessary remakes, HTTYD gets a pass for being able to capture the tone and whimsy of the 2010 animation. She’s even planning to see the already-announced sequel. Erbland continues:

While DeBlois might occasionally struggle to find the line between family-friendly entertainment and Viking-backed battles, that he can still find excitement and joy in this well-tread story is a testament to both his work and source material. No one needs a live-action remake, but ones this faithful and sweet are not the problem.

Fans who are mostly looking for a visual update to a beloved 15-year-old movie will likely be pleased with the How to Train Your Dragon remake. While it sounds like those hoping for any big changes or improvements aren’t going to find them. If you’re excited to see how Dean DeBlois has brought these characters to life, be sure to grab an adorable Toothless popcorn bucket and prepare for a kick of nostalgia when the film hits theaters on Friday, June 13.