‘Squarely In The Feels.’ Critics Are Calling The How To Train Your Dragon Remake A ‘Loving Homage’ To The Original
Will you be flying into theaters?
There are several highly anticipated projects hitting the 2025 movie calendar this summer, but how many of them boast one of the best pets in Hollywood history? The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon will bring Toothless and Hiccup to life in a way that fans of the 2010 animation have never seen before, and critics are here to help us decide if we’ll be flying to theaters to catch the show.
Early reactions to How to Train Your Dragon called it everything a live-action remake should be, though plenty of fans remain wary of the book-to-screen adaptation and how it will stand up to the beloved animated film. According to Brian Truitt of USA TODAY, there’s no need to worry, as no harm was done to the original and no childhoods will be ruined by this remake. He rates the upcoming kids movie 3.5 out of 4 stars and writes:
Sarah Moran of ScreenRant gives it an 8 out of 10, saying Dean DeBlois has succeeded where so many Disney live-action remakes have failed. The director elevates the original material but doesn’t change it, and he delivers an exciting summer blockbuster that will thrill moviegoers. Moran continues:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR is less enthusiastic about the movie, calling it “not quite necessary." However, the critic admits it’s still entertaining and will please fans by recreating the most iconic images from the first movie. In Gyarkye’s words:
Eric Goldman of IGN agrees, giving the movie a “Good” 7 out of 10. While the movie can feel limited by its faithfulness to the animated original, it’s the re-creation of that film’s heart and soul that endures. Goldman says:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives the movie a B+, writing that in a world of unnecessary remakes, HTTYD gets a pass for being able to capture the tone and whimsy of the 2010 animation. She’s even planning to see the already-announced sequel. Erbland continues:
Fans who are mostly looking for a visual update to a beloved 15-year-old movie will likely be pleased with the How to Train Your Dragon remake. While it sounds like those hoping for any big changes or improvements aren’t going to find them. If you’re excited to see how Dean DeBlois has brought these characters to life, be sure to grab an adorable Toothless popcorn bucket and prepare for a kick of nostalgia when the film hits theaters on Friday, June 13.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
