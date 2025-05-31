I'm Usually Not A Disney Animated Movie Guy, But I'm Really Excited For Zootopia 2

I’m not a huge fan of animated films. That goes for Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, whoever. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the art that goes into them, nor do I wonder why they are so popular. I get it, they just aren’t usually for me. Disney’s Zootopia, which released almost a decade ago in 2016, is a different story. I love it. Now, I can’t wait for the sequel to hit the 2025 movie schedule on November 26th.

The First One Really Grabbed Me

I was sold the minute I saw the trailer for the first Zootopia. It might not have even been a full trailer; it was just the one scene with the sloth working behind the counter at the DMV, named Flash Slothmore, voiced by Raymond S. Persi. I cracked up so hard at that, I just knew this one was going to be different. I even saw Zootopia in theaters, and my seeing an animated movie in theaters is as rare as hen’s teeth. If I’m going to watch one, or when I do, it’s usually at home, and it’s usually because I need to watch one for work.

Zootopia, though, I am a genuine fan of. The cast, which includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Tommy Chong, and so many more, is excellent. The characters they bring to life are hilarious and fun, and I love that actors like Kristen Bell get quick voice cameos. To my own amazement, I’ve watched the movie multiple times with my Disney+ subscription , and each time I laugh like I did the first time. Especially at the DMV scene.

A Sequel Is Finally Coming

Zootopia did huge business at the box office, clearing more than a billion dollars, so it was inevitable that there would be a sequel . It’s been a long, nine-year wait, but finally, it’s on the 2025 movie schedule, and we’ve gotten a sneak peek for Zootopia 2. The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, though the cast has talked about what they would like to see.

In an interview with CinemaBlend shortly after the sequel was officially greenlit, Ginnefer Goodwin, who plays Judy, said,

I would also like to see Nick have to be the one to convince Judy that the world is worth fighting for.

Jason Bateman, who plays Nick, maybe hinted a little bit more? He told us that he hoped the characters would be,

Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned.

The Trailer Is Sparse

The teaser trailer released last week doesn’t hint at much about the movie, but we do get to see all our favorite characters, most importantly, Flash Slotherton. It’s really in the style of a music video with Judy, Nick, and a new character named Gary De'Snake , who we know is voiced by Ke Huy Quan. We catch a glimpse of a possible villain, but it’s a shadow under a hood.

Mostly, it is just a chance to see all these wonderful characters again and leave us, especially me, wanting more as quickly as possible. No matter what, I’m in.