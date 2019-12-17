Wow, The Cats Director Admits The Movie Wasn’t Completed Until The Day Before The Premiere

As for how Cats was received at the world premiere, similar to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the reactions have been mixed. Some thought it was a visual masterpiece and one of the best musical films ever, while others felt it was too weird for its own good. While The Rise of Skywalker will surely be the box office champ this opening weekend, it will be interesting to see how Cats does with the general public and it’ll have legs in the weeks to come, similar to how Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle did two years ago.