Cameron Diaz Will Remain A Netflix Action Star, With Her Second Streaming Movie Since Her Acting Return Now Revealed

After Cameron Diaz’s years-long hiatus from Hollywood, she returned with a high-action bang with the 2024 Netflix movie Back in Action. Thanks to that particular project, she reunited with Annie castmate Jamie Foxx. Subsequently, it was announced that Diaz would reprise Princess Fiona in the long-awaited Shrek 5. Now, Diaz and the aforementioned streaming giant are teaming up for yet another action movie that I'm hoping will land on the 2026 movie calendar alongside the aforementioned animated legacy sequel.

Cameron Diaz’s Netflix Partnership Continues With Bad Day

After starring in Back in Action, Diaz expressed an openness to making more movies. Thankfully, that will indeed be the case, as THR reports that she's set to headline Bad Day, an action comedy. Jake Szymanski, who's known for his work on Jury Duty and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, is directing the film. Diaz is also reuniting with a former collaborator in Beau Bauman, who produced BiA. Work on the film is reportedly coming together quickly, too, as production is being fast-tracked for filming to begin later this year on the East Coast.

Bad Day is set to focus on a single mom (Cameron Diaz) as she goes through a worst-case scenario situation while trying to keep a promise to her daughter. Per the trade, some are likening the film to a lighter version of the 1993 drama Falling Down, which famously stars Michael Douglas. Based on these few details alone, I wouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be a comedy of errors not unlike There’s Something About Mary, and I wouldn't be mad at that.

How Did Cameron Diaz's Previous Netflix Movie Come Together And How Did It Perform?

It's wonderful that the Charlie’s Angels icon is remaining in the acting game, especially considering how long she stayed away from it. From 2014 up until 2022, Diaz turned down various projects and was content living a private life while starting up (and creating Avaline wine). What seemingly convinced Diaz to unretire was Jamie Foxx's insistence and the prospect of the role she'd get to play in their movie. On top of that, she also received a wildly large Netflix paycheck for two movies.

Back in Action (which is still available to stream with a Netflix subscription) centers on two ex-spies who's married life in suburbia with their kids is suddenly upended. While the film didn't become a critical darling, it did reach No. 1 on Netflix during its debut, and it reportedly raked in a lot of views. The ending of the film tees up a sequel and, while that hasn't been confirmed, I wouldn't be surprised if it happened.

(Image credit: Cr. John Wilson/Netflix)

Surely, Netflix is hoping that Cameron Diaz's next film can also find an audience. If Bad Day does connect with audiences, I wouldn't be surprise if the streamer tried to remain in business with the beloved star further. At the risk of getting ahead of myself, though, I'm just eager to see how this next movie turns out.

Hopefully, further updates on Bad Day -- specifically casting news -- will arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2025 Netflix schedule to see what's hitting the streamer soon.