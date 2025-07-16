Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Heading To Another A+ Horror Movie After 28 Years Later Sequel, And I Can Already Hear The Kraven Comparisons

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a star on the rise in recent years. His name has been mentioned as a strong candidate to be the next James Bond, and he’s coming off the critically acclaimed horror movies 28 Years Later and Nosferatu. The actor is now set to join another high-profile horror film that might unfortunately also remind fans of one of the actor’s recent missteps.

According to Variety, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reteaming with Nosferatu director Robert Eggers for the auteur’s next project, Werwulf. The film will be set in 13th-century England for a werewolf story that will even use period-accurate dialogue. Fellow Nosferatu star Lily-Rose Depp is reportedly also in talks to join the project. It seems that Eggers, like many directors has discovered that he likes working with certain actors, and those actors seem to like working with him as well.

Kraven The Werewolf?

While Variety doesn’t specify what role Taylor-Johnson is set to play, other reports claim he will play the werewolf character, which does seem likely under the circumstances. Unfortunately, when I think of Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring in a movie as a werewolf, it doesn’t make me think of Nosferatu so much as it makes me think of the actor’ lackluster comic book project, Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter was a strange combination of animal and man in his own way, not entirely dissimilar to a werewolf. The problem with this comparison is that, of course, Kraven the Hunter was a famously bad movie featuring lots of shots of the lead actor looking sassy in fur-lined costuming. It's also one that has the dubious distinction of ending Sony’s flop-marked attempt at building up a Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe.

I can already see social media memes being generated from this news. That is, of course, assuming that the rest of the world hasn’t already forgotten about Kraven the Hunter. To be fair, even though not a lot of people saw it in theaters, the movie did become briefly popular after it was available to stream via Netflix subscription, presumably from those aiming to see if the movie was really as bad as people said. Spoiler, it was.

Of course, nobody would ever confuse Kraven the Hunter for a Robert Eggers movie. Each of the director's films are cloaked with a unique atmosphere, and often don't feel like they've all the product of one vision. The dialogue alone, if it really uses 13th-century language, is going to put Werwulf in a class by itself when it comes to modern horror films. Let's just hope Taylor-Johnson can bring more pathos to these lines than those of Kraven.

Werwulf is likely to be an incredible movie based on its director alone, and it may be just the thing to help launch Aaron Taylor-Johnson to a new level of stardom. The movie is set to release on Christmas Day in 2026, and we may not even have a new James Bond by then.