Quentin Tarantino Actually Asked Tom Cruise Why He’s Making Top Gun: Maverick

Well, you know, it's funny. I know Tom a little bit and I asked him about that. I was like, ‘I guess you're doing a Top Gun sequel?’ And he goes ‘Yeah, yeah, we're doing it.’ I go, ‘How can you do that without Tony [Scott]?’ And he was like, [[Sigh] I know.’ He goes, like, ‘I agree with that. I understand. That's how we always thought about it.’ But then, I think it was the guy who did Oblivion actually came up with this story. He goes, ‘He came up with a really great story. He came up with a great story that really worked that I really enjoy taking the character further in that way.’ And it was the script. He goes, ‘The answer to your question is the script. They came up with a really good idea.’