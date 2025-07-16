The Sandman Season 2 Is Great So Far, But I Have An Issue With Its Depiction Of Thor

SPOILER WARNING: The following article goes deep into a few crucial details about The Sandman Season 2. If you have not yet caught up on the hit series’ return with your Netflix subscription before reading on, may the Endless have mercy on you.

You know, I am not going to lie: I forgot about nearly everything that happened in The Sandman Season 1 before it returned to Netflix after an endless amount of time (OK, it was just three years, but still.) Luckily, I found myself thoroughly enjoying the latest batch of episodes of the new DC TV show, except for just one little detail.

Laurence O'Fuarain, one of several Game of Thrones alums appearing in The Sandman Season 2, portrays the Norse god Thor, who shows up with countless others at Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) realm, hoping to inherit the key to Hell. I was initially excited to see this series’ take on a character whom I most often associate with a different comic book publisher’s cinematic interpretation. That excitement soon turned to simay, however.

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that I have never read the original comic book series, but I can’t say I was too impressed in the end. Allow me to explain.

This Thor Is Not Worthy

Chris Hemsworth's early portrayal of the God of Thunder in the Marvel movies in order – and by "early," I mean in the first third of his self-titled Marvel Cinematic Universe debut – was, undeniably, a conceited jerk. However, he still boasted a certain swagger that made him charming and likable, while O'Fuarain’s Thor does not have that. Not to cast blame on the Irish actor at all, but the depiction came off to me as nothing more than a pathetic douchebag just asking for conflict, and whose ability to wield Mjolnir had me absolutely baffled.

Admittedly, I only discovered after watching and forming my own opinions that this portrayal of Thor is accurate to the interpretation envisioned by The Sandman’s controversial author, Neil Gaiman, in the original comics. If this matching iteration of the godly character works for more experienced fans, then I am totally happy for them.

However, regardless of its faithfulness to the source material, I was not a fan of the overall uneven execution of the character as a misogynistic, ill-tempered ignoramus in a most generic sense, especially when he compared Mjolnir to his own member when hitting on Merkin (Olamide Candide-Johnson). Thus, I personally regard it as one of the season's weaker elements.

I'd Say The Sandman Nails Loki And Odin, Though

Thor is not the only godly character appearing in The Sandman Season 2 that Marvel fans should recognize. He also shows up with his father, Odin (Clive Russell), and adoptive brother, Loki (Freddie Fox, who is also a part of the Game of Thrones universe, having played Ser Gwayne Hightower on House of the Dragon).

If you ask me, Fox captures the God of Mischief's cunning, sinister persona so well that, with all due respect to Tom Hiddleston, I could see him making a great MCU-canon Loki in an alternate reality (or perhaps in a different corner of the Marvel Multiverse, at least). I also very much admired Russell's portrayal of Odin, in addition to the “steampunk” design of his character, which is not what I am used to, having only seen him portrayed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in traditional medieval warrior garb, but it fits perfectly with the series' aesthetic.

I wonder if we might see any other Marvelous characters when the season’s second volume of eps returns to Netflix's movie and TV schedule later this year. Either way, I am looking forward to seeing Dream’s battle with Boyd Holbrook as a living nightmare known as the Corinthian, so you can count on me to stream The Sandman on Netflix when it comes back.