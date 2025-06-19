Tom Cruise Has Been Really Pushing A Return To The Movies Recently. How He's Supported Danny Ramirez And His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star's MCU Work
He's fully in their corner.
Three years ago, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman’s acting careers got major boosts when they starred opposite in Top Gun: Maverick. Now these two are both involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ramirez reprising Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon, in Captain America: Brave New World, and Lewis Pullman debuting as Bob Reynolds, a.k.a. Sentry, in Thunderbolts*, with both being 2025 movie releases. I was pleased to learn from the former actor of how Cruise has been supporting their work, which is umbrellaed under his continued pushing for a return to the movies.
My recent interview Danny Ramirez, which was tied to Captain America: Brave New World now being available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, saw him clearing up how “extensive” the Brave New World reshoots were and sharing how Maverick co-writer Christopher McQuarrie helped out on the movie. At the beginning of our conversation though, I asked Ramirez if he’d communicated with Tom Cruise since Brave New World came out and learned what the Mission: Impossible actor thought about the movie. He responded:
Tom Cruise is a busy man and as of late has been promoting Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, his final outing as Ethan Hunt. So he may not have had time to watch Captain America: Brave New World yet, as I imagine he would have told Danny Ramirez what he thought of it if he had seen the movie. However, it’s heartwarming that Cruise has shared with both Ramirez and Lewis Pullman about where they are with their careers.
Even if the MCU’s last few years of movie and TV offerings haven’t been the strongest, it remains one of the biggest franchises in the world and still ranks as the highest-grossing film franchise. Say what you will about these stories, but the majority of the MCU’s theatrical output puts butts in theater seats, something that Tom Cruise loves to see. Remember, there was a time during the pandemic when several streaming companies tried buy the streaming rights to Top Gun: Maverick, but Cruise insisted that it get a proper theatrical release. That paid off big time with a $1.3 billion global haul.
Hopefully Tom Cruise makes time to watch Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* if he hasn’t already, as I’m sure he’d get a kick out of seeing Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman playing superheroes. If nothing else, he needs to get caught up on those characters’ stories before they both return for the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The former arrives on December 18, 2026, and the latter on December 17, 2027.
Looking outside of the MCU, I’ll cross my fingers that Cruise, Ramirez and Pullman all reunite for Top Gun 3, which does have a story in place. Stream the two existing Top Gun movies with your Paramount+ subscription.
