The One Time Quentin Tarantino Legitimately Felt He Was Robbed At The Oscars

In the case of Inglorious Basterds, we had a shot [at Best Picture], but we all knew Kathryn Bigelow was going to win for The Hurt Locker. It just kinda was the way it was. Now, in that instance, I was totally pissed that I lost Original Screenplay to Mark Boal. And I like Mark, and we were actually doing a lot of shit-talking with each other through the entire process. I just think my script was better, all right? That's where I felt I got robbed.