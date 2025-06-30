I Just Finished Tires Season 2, And There Are A Few Surprising Things That Stand Out About Shane Gillis' Sitcom

I was late to the game when Tires first hit Netflix, but with Season 2 recently dropping, I decided to give it a whirl. After a pretty brief binge of Season 1, I was caught up and finally understood why my friends have been asking me to watch it for so long. I'm not sure how many other people are watching if they aren't familiar with Shane Gillis, but if they aren't, they totally should be.

Gillis has exploded onto the comedy scene and is one of the biggest names in stand-up, and while I think he's funny, I wasn't sure that would translate well to acting. I mean, his Bud Light ads are just him acting like he does in his stand-up, and I quickly learned it's the same story for Tires. That said, I absolutely love the show all the same, and it actually caught me off guard and surprised me a few times in other ways.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tires Is Very Raunchy, But It Also Has A Surprising Amount Of Heart

I'm not sure anyone pulls up Tires with their Netflix subscription unless they have an idea of what they're getting into. Anyone who has watched Shane Gillis' standup can expect the same irreverent, somewhat offensive humor he's known for, as well as some other antics that occur in the confines of this automotive shop. I wasn't particularly shocked by anything I heard when blazing through the first two seasons, but again, I'm well familiar with Gillis and his brand of comedy.

What I didn't expect is that there were moments, particularly in Season 2, where I began to feel and root for these characters. I think Tires could've been a straight-up comedy with no real stakes in any episode, and I would've been fine with that. Fortunately, it decided to aim a little higher, and I think tap into some important themes an audience can relate to.

I feel like this show really thrives on leaning into the 30-something feeling of "What am I doing with my life?" You see it with Will trying to elevate the business, Shane trying to motivate himself to change his life in any way, and even with Cal when he buys his dream car. This leads to some sad moments, but also some really great moments and provides some depth to the series I never really expected.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Thrives On The Magical Bond Between Cousins

One of the big things I love about the comedy is the dynamic of Shane and Will, cousins who work together at Valley Forge Automotive Center. A lot of the chemistry they have is no doubt helped by the fact that Will actor, Steve Gerben, is real-life friends with Gillis. I think that's clear enough, watching their scenes, and how they're able to riff off of each other so seamlessly.

This is more than just two friends roasting each other, though. What I love about Tires is that it somehow hits on the magical bond between cousins who get along in a way I don't think I've seen television do before. I think it really shines in showing how some people are close enough that they can say some really mean things without the other taking it too personally, but they're also close enough to know the things that will really get under each other's skin.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A big example of this Is when Will calls out that Shane grew up rich, and went to Disney World all of the time. It's one of the few times that the latter gets legitimately embarrassed and Will, who is typically the punching bag for Shane, gets the last laugh. This may be me just speaking from my own personal relationships with my cousins, but I feel like it really speaks to some representation that I've never really seen from my own life on television.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Show Manages To Pull A Shocking Number Of Comedians

I would basically have to post everyone who has been on the show to list the number of comedians that have appeared on Tires, which should highlight just how stacked this cast is when it comes to pulling in people from the stand-up world. We have everyone from new faces like Stavros Halkias and Andrew Schulz, to household names like Jon Lovitz and Ron White.

More On Shane Gillis (Image credit: NBC) One Viral Shane Gillis Sketch On SNL Last Weekend Was Giving Fans John Candy Vibes, And Now I Can't Unsee It

I was surprised to see so many big names from comedy, but I guess in hindsight, I shouldn't be. Gillis is one of the top names in stand-up comedy at the moment, and even Saturday Night Live welcomed him back to host after he lost an opportunity to become a cast member due to a past controversy. That's in the past, though, and I can't wait to see who else joins should Tires return for Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Isn't Afraid To Show The Cast Breaking During Scenes

One of the most underrated things about Tires is that it isn't afraid to break the fourth wall if a scene is funny enough. There are quite a few times across the series where you might notice an actor trying to hide their smile during a bit, or the camera will linger on them just long enough to see when they start smiling before it cuts away.

Can it impact the immersion of the show? Sure, but I don't think there was ever a time I witnessed it and was upset about it. In fact, most of the time I feel like I can't blame them, because I'm laughing about what's going on and am surprised they didn't ruin the scene altogether.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Feels Like A Modern Take On Classic Sitcoms, And We Need More Of That

After years of streamers breaking the bank to create these high-budget epic shows, I'm grateful for a series like this. That's not to say I'm not eagerly awaiting upcoming Netflix shows like One Piece Season 2, but I don't need every one I watch to be some massive, appointment television affair. I love watching goofy sitcoms where the stakes are lower, and the laugh-factor is high, and Tires is exactly that.

Gillis' series strikes the balance between calling back to the classic sitcoms of the '90s, while being written for a younger audience who is in search of modern, 2025 humor. I'm guessing Netflix realized it had something special, as it had already secured this series for Season 2 before it even premiered. Hopefully, there are many more to come, because I'm loving this show.

If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, both seasons of Tires are currently available to stream on Netflix. It's a must-watch if you're a fan of Shane Gillis' comedy, or if you're just a fan of good comedy in general.