Quentin Tarantino's Honest Take On Whether Marvin Was Shot On Purpose In Pulp Fiction

Well, look, in my movies, if I want you to know, I tell you. And if I leave it open, I'm leaving it open for you. So I could tell you what I think. But if I tell you what I think, then that is the way it is. And I've got no problem with Sam's version of it. And I have no problem with anybody else who has that version of it. But I don't want to tell you what to think. I actually liked, I like the fact that both… I love any scenario where both ways almost equally work.