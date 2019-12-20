Cats Movie Ending Explained: What Really Happened And What Does It Mean?

What Does Cats' Ending Mean?

So what exactly does the ending to Cats mean? Well, it's fairly straightforward... kind of. Regardless, it's an ending that strikes true to the original, complete with Judi Dench's final number "The Ad-Dressing of Cats" Basically Grizabella lived her life and suffered, and was rewarded with a new life. Whether or not this is literal or metaphorical is never quite clear, even in the musical Cats. The plot of the movie hints that the goal is for the cats to be reborn, this time as exactly who they've always wanted to be. For some this means young and beautiful, and for others it means some new power. But Griz is the winner of the Jellicle Choice, so the happy ending is for her to enjoy.