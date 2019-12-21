Subscribe To Fast And Furious 9's Trailer Release Plan Is So Gloriously Over-The-Top Updates
|
Leave a Comment
Fast & Furious 9 is coming out in May 2020 and Vin Diesel's fast and furious marketing is already going to 11. At this point, we finally know when the trailer will be released -- and the extravagant way it will arrive on January 31.
Fast & Furious 9 had the longest shoot of the franchise to date and Vin Diesel shared Instagram updates every step of the way. Recently, he teased that the first trailer would be coming out next month and the release date would be coming December 18.
Then he teased that he saw the trailer himself and was left "speechless" -- he said he had to have dinner with director Justin Lin right away to discuss it.
Then we actually got the trailer release date. Not the trailer, but just the release date -- and what a release! In true over-the-top Fast fashion, there's going to be a live concert in Miami on January 31 with musical performances and Fast and Furious cast members. That's when the Fast 9 trailer will finally premiere. That'll all happen just two days before Super Bowl LIV 2020, so they are maximizing the time, place, and interest. Here's the announcement from the official F9 account:
Bonkers in the best way. I find it hard to believe Pitbull won't be performing too, since this seems like the kind of thing he'd instantly appear at -- via fireworks or some kind of exploding cake on a yacht. The Fast & Furious 9 trailer event will at least include Cardi B, Ludacris and Ozuna, who are all in the movie. The trailer had better be damn good after all of the hype.
Fast & Furious 9 follows The Fate of the Furious, which was dominated off-screen by the rumored feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel. That feud now seems to be over, and Dwayne Johnson seems ready to return to the franchise that gave him his successful Hobbs & Shaw spinoff.
Fast 9 brings back Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, plus Michelle Rodriguez, who had some concerns before she'd agree to return. Jordana Brewster is returning as Mia Toretto for the first time since Furious 7, and Mia may be joined by Brian, however we see him again. Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Anna Sawai are among the other stars of the movie.
Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2020, Fast 10 is already said to be in the works and may close the franchise, apart from more spinoffs. Or not? We'll have to wait and see. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.