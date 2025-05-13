Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Has Screened, And People Are Having Wild First Reactions To Its ‘Symphony Of Danger’
Is this Ethan Hunt's finale?
There’s no denying the excitement that surrounds the impending release of a Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible movie, and two years after Dead Reckoning Part One, the sequel — and eighth movie overall — is finally hitting the 2025 movie calendar. With the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning release date just around the corner, critics have had the chance to see early screenings, and they’re hitting social media with some wild reactions to what may be Cruise’s final chapter.
The upcoming action movie picks up two months after the end of Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) continuing his mission to stop Gabriel (Esai Morales) from obtaining an A.I. program called “The Entity.” Cruise has gotten fans hyped for more stunts, and CinemaBlend’s own Jessica Rawden posts that we’ll be talking about one action sequence for years. In her words:
Austin Putnam writes that if Mission: Impossible 8 is, indeed, the final installment of Ethan Hunt’s story, this is a pretty good way to end it. Putnam says:
While many said Fallout — one of the best action movies of all time — remains their favorite, others think The Final Reckoning might surpass it. Zach Pope says it balances emotion and stunts for a perfect finale, writing:
The Mission: Impossible 8 cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett reprising their roles alongside Tom Cruise, all of whom contribute to what K.E.V.I.N. Fenix says is possibly the best action flick ever made:
With action sequences that reportedly even made Tom Cruise nervous, the stunts are definitely a major takeaway from early screenings, as Courtney Howard posts:
Several others also strongly suggest moviegoers catch The Final Reckoning on IMAX, if you’re able, to get the full effect of Christopher McQuarrie’s “sphincter-tightening” stunts. as Simon Thompson puts it:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mark Daniell of The Toronto Sun specifically notes the wild plane scene, but Tom Cruise’s underwater stunts have also been garnering a lot of buzz. Daniell writes:
Landon Johnson joins the others in a glowing first reaction, posting:
I’m excited to see what critics have to say when they’re allowed to expand on these initial thoughts, but I’m mostly just pumped to see some more death-defying action from this nearly 30-year-old franchise. If Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a mission you choose to accept, you can purchase your impossibly cool popcorn bucket and head to theaters starting Friday, May 23.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.