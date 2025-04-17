This BTS Footage Of Tom Cruise's Wild Plane Stunt In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Has My Stomach In Knots (And I Love It)

Tom Cruise’s dedication to stunts is certainly no surprise, and neither is his huge plane stunt set to debut in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. One of the most anticipated 2025 movie schedule gems that sits on the horizon, the potential franchise closer is ready to leave it all on the field one last time. That is why watching the new footage from Mr. Cruise’s insanely practical set piece has me both thrilled and anxious as an IMF agent chatting with The Entity.

Paramount Pictures released the perfect hype reel to celebrate what we know about Mission: Impossible 8, through a more in-depth look at a moment we’ve seen coming for some time.

The actual stats of Ethan Hunt’s next death-defying feat are intimidating, with a height of 8000 ft. and winds as fast as 140 mph pushing the Edge of Tomorrow actor to his limits (according to the movie's Instagram). So, since Tom Cruise chose to accept this particular mission, I think the least we can do is watch him take on this challenge together.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | 8000 ft with 140 mph winds. No CGI - Tom Cruise (2025) - YouTube Watch On

For as unflappable as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’s leading man can appear, there are these rare moments that show us the more human side of Tom Cruise's stunts. And if anyone thought that “Ethan hangs onto an airplane” was going to be old hat after that A400m Airbus stunt in Rogue Nation , I’m ready to heartily debate that point with anyone who has a Paramount+ subscription .

Those final moments, where you see a goggled Cruise hanging on for dear life, show us that the stakes are certainly higher than ever. But if that doesn’t convince you, then perhaps these further details - presumably spoken by Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie - should seal the deal:

You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing. The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe.

That last part is also no surprise, as Tom Cruise’s previous Final Reckoning comments mentioned not only the windspeed but also the lack of oxygen involved in this biplane-based spectacle. However, as anyone will tell you, it’s much more impressive to see a miracle at work than merely to hear it recalled. And now that we’ve seen a much closer look at this crazy moment, I feel a little out of breath myself.

While it’s true that 2028’s inaugural “Achievement in Stunt Design” Oscar will miss Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’s eligibility by three cycles, I’d argue that the Academy should award some sort of special achievement trophy at the 2027 Oscars to honor this moment. Should this truly be Tom Cruise’s last mission in the field, I hope it salutes his commitment to jaw-dropping, boundary-pushing scenes like this.

