Simon Pegg Reacted To The Mission: Impossible Trailer Reaction Trend And LOL

For as long as I can remember, a plethora of internet users have loved a trailer reaction. It’s pretty funny when you think about it too, because you're literally just watching someone view something for the first time, but there’s something satisfying about feeling like you’re with them as they do so. Following the latest release of the latest Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer, which is sure to induce further hype for the upcoming 2025 movie schedule entry, Simon Pegg hilariously got in on the trailer reaction trend.

There’s a twist to this, however. Instead of Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the M:I films, just simply reacting to the new trailer, he decided to react to one of the popular trailer reactions. Check out his Instagram post:

OK, this is too funny. Simon Pegg decided to film himself reacting to a trailer reaction on the YouTube channel, Heroes Reforged, just a couple days after Paramount Pictures dropped the latest trailer. He aptly called it his “REACTION TO REACTION TO MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE REACTION VIDEO!!!” This totally plays into the Brit’s humor, and he looks rather dumbfounded and rather entertained by the YouTubers the whole time.

Can we get more of this kind of content, please? It’s a bit meta and reminds me of Inception (but with reaction videos), and it’s kind of a blast to see one of the actors in a movie interacting with movie fans by reacting to their reaction. The Boys’ Jack Quaid even chimed in via the comment section to say: “Well this is great” and the YouTube channel called the video reaction “an honor.”

The new Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer, it came out on Monday after debuting at Paramount’s CinemaCon panel the week prior. Give it a look:

While Simon Pegg doesn’t have a large presence in the trailer, we do know he’ll very much be back as Benji for the sixth time. The actor has been with the Tom Cruise-led franchise since 2006's M:I III. Also among the returning cast is Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett and Shea Wingham. As the trailer indicates, the movie seems to be a culmination of all of Cruise’s missions thus far.

As we’ve come to expect from these movies, it will be full of mind-blowing action scenes and stunts, including one where Cruise has said he was “breathing in his own carbon dioxide.” The movie was shot from 2022 to this past fall (with the 2023 strikes stalling production in the middle). It was filmed across London, Malta, South Africa and Norway.

We just learned that the movie is set to have a huge glitzy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 before the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning releases in theaters on May 23. In the meantime, here's to more hilarious social media moments like this from Simon Pegg as he starts really promoting the latest film of his! Also, prepare for the next M:I movie by streaming the entire series thus far with a Paramount+ subscription.