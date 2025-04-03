Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog

Refresh

First, an announcement from Chris Aronson from Paramount praising the theatrical experience, as is tradition. He also went down a list that he claims are important, active steps some theaters are taking to ensure that, in these complicated times, where entertainment is everywhere, people still come to the movie theater. This includes: Only 4-5 trailers before screenings with no ads, daily deals on concessions to incentivize guests, longer matinee pricing until 6 pm, and National Popcorn Day, where you bring your own bucket.

Sounds good to me!