Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning And More At CinemaCon 2025's Paramount Pictures Panel - Live Blog
Paramount Pictures dishes on their upcoming slate!
We're at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where movie studios come to show exclusive looks at their biggest releases of the year. This morning's panel is Paramount Pictures! We hope to hear new information on Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, The Naked Gun, Edgar Wright's Running Man, Scream 7, and perhaps Kendrick Lamar's upcoming project with Matt Stone and Trey Parker? Keep it here for by-the-minute breaking news, and refresh this page for updates!
For more from CinemaCon 2025 coverage, check out our live blog of the Sony panel, which features new information on Spider-Man 4, the Lionsgate panel, which features new information on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the Warner Bros. panel, which features new information on Superman!, the Universal Pictures panel, where we got the tea on Wicked: For Good, and the Amazon MGM panel, where we got a sneak peek at Masters Of The Universe.
First, an announcement from Chris Aronson from Paramount praising the theatrical experience, as is tradition. He also went down a list that he claims are important, active steps some theaters are taking to ensure that, in these complicated times, where entertainment is everywhere, people still come to the movie theater. This includes: Only 4-5 trailers before screenings with no ads, daily deals on concessions to incentivize guests, longer matinee pricing until 6 pm, and National Popcorn Day, where you bring your own bucket.
Sounds good to me!
I've been covering this event for over a decade, and something I've never seen before is four stunt motorcyclists, on stage, literally backflipping off of ramps... not until now, anyway. Of course, because it's Paramount, this was all set to the theme song from the Mission: Impossible franchise. This panel is going to be nuts.
‘Like Lego Only On Shrooms.’ Critics Have Seen A Minecraft Movie, And Their Opinions Of The Video Game Flick Are Split
Apple Martin Steals From Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Archive Closet’ All The Time, But Says Her Mom Always Has Two Comments About It