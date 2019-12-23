John Boyega Shoots Down Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Theory About Finn

Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker answered many of the Skywalker Saga’s big questions, the film did leave a few loose ends for fans to speculate about. Among them is what Finn was going to tell Rey. Throughout the film, John Boyega’s character kept trying to tell Daisy Ridley’s Rey something, but the credits roll before we ever find out what that something was. Many have theorized that Finn was going to confess his love to Rey, but John Boyega has now shot down that theory. Take a look: