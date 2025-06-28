Mark Hamill Created A Wildly Dark Backstory For Luke Skywalker (And I Kind Of Wish They Used It For The Last Jedi)

Luke Skywalker’s reclusive, broken state in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was only one of the many reasons audiences had issues with the flick. Some fans embraced the portrayal of a weathered Jedi master disillusioned with the Force, while others were less enthusiastic. The most extreme fans even sent death threats to director Rian Johnson. But it turns out Mark Hamill had his own idea for how his iconic character could have ended up on that lonely island, and his version is significantly darker (and maybe even better) than what we saw on screen.

Mark Hamill recently took part in an interview on NPR’s Bullseye with Jesse Thorn (posted to NPR’s official YouTube channel ) to promote his 2025 movie release, The Life of Chuck. During the chat, Hamill opened up about his original take on why Luke would walk away from everything. He envisioned a personal tragedy so painful that not even the Force could bring him back from it:

I thought, what could make someone give up a devotion to what is basically a religious entity, to give up being a Jedi. Well, the love of a woman. So he falls in love with a woman. He gives up being a Jedi. They have a child together. At some point the child, as a toddler, picks up an unattended lightsaber, pushes the button, and is killed instantly. The wife is so full of grief, she kills herself.

It’s brutal. And honestly? It’s the kind of emotional gut-punch that would’ve brought a whole new layer of depth to Luke’s exile. Instead of a Jedi knight hiding out because of a failed student and a terrifying Force vision, the Fall of the House of Usher star imagined a man who walked away from his beliefs because he couldn’t live with the consequences of love and loss. It’s not just about failure, but grief. That shift in motivation would’ve grounded Luke’s retreat in something deeply human, and frankly, devastating.

To be clear, Hamill didn’t suggest this as a criticism of director Rian Johnson’s story. In fact, he’s spoken often about ultimately trusting Johnson’s vision, even if he initially disagreed. However, this alternative idea presents a fascinating “what if” scenario, one that could have added haunting emotional complexity to Luke’s character arc in The Last Jedi.

There’s something poetic about it, too. Luke, who once represented hope and light for an entire generation, undone not by a galactic war or cosmic prophecy, but by something as simple—and devastating—as family tragedy. It’s not about Jedi versus Sith. It’s about a man broken by love, and possibly, his own guilt.

Would Disney ever approve of such a tragic backstory? Perhaps not, as it's quite a dark interpretation. However, given the serious and sometimes dark tones of some Star Wars shows, like the critically acclaimed Andor (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. The SW saga includes numerous characters who commit terrible acts, most notably, Anakin Skywalker, who, in Revenge of the Sith, slaughtered an entire group of Younglings, albeit off-screen.

Mark Hamill’s idea presents a compelling piece of character development that could have worked well on-screen. It would have reframed Luke’s isolation not as a sign of cowardice or failure, but rather as a period of mourning.

Perhaps it was never meant for canon. But, in true Jedi fashion, Hamill trusted his instincts and imagined something that—while heartbreaking—rings with emotional truth. And maybe that’s what Luke Skywalker needed more than anything: not just a moment of redemption, but a moment of real, unfiltered humanity.

Mark Hamill’s latest project, the new book-to-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novella The Life of Chuck, is currently showing in theaters. Be sure to check your local listings. Anyone who wants to check out The Last Jedi can also stream it on Disney+.