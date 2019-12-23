Subscribe To Looks Like Avengers: Endgame Almost Brought Back Another Thor Villain Updates
|
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
During the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame, we ran into a lot of familiar faces, which included seeing Loki at the Battle of New York and imprisoned on Asgard right before the Dark Elves invaded. As it turns out, we could have seen some other villains from Thor’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as there were was consideration into bringing in some Frost Giants. Take a look!
Denizens of Jotunheim, the Frost Giants gave Thor and his allies trouble in the early years in the MCU, and artist Jerad S. Marantz shared some concept artwork for how he envisioned them looking in Avengers: Endgame. This time around, as Jerad noted on his Instagram post, we would have seen the Giants use their ice powers to generate armor. Since this is magical ice, one would imagine that it’s just as durable, if not more so than traditional armor.
Rather than being seen in Avengers: Endgame’s time travel journey, Jerad says the Frost Giants would have shown up in Endgame’s final battle. It’s unclear if they would have been fighting as part of Thanos’ forces or alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The former is more logical, but the latter could have been an interesting turn of events, putting aside any antagonists feelings towards the surviving Asgardians to fight for the common good.
So far the Frost Giants have only shown up in two MCU movies, with 2011’s Thor being their most prominent appearance. In that movie, Loki learned that he was a Frost Giant himself, specifically the biological son of their leader, Laufey. While Loki initially struck up an alliance with the Frost Giants, he later double crossed them by killing Laufey and attempting to use the Bifrost Bridge to destroy Jotunheim, but Thor stopped him from doing so. A Frost Giant also cameoed in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy as one of the creature on display in The Collector’s museum.
With so much packed into Avengers: Endgame, it’s hardly surprising that the Frost Giants didn’t make the final cut. There were more than enough characters to fill out the movie’s final conflict, and given the events that revisited during the time travel portion of the movie, there wasn’t really any way they could thrown in there either.
Still, just because the Frost Giants weren’t present for Avengers: Endgame doesn’t mean we’ll never see them again. The MCU’s cosmic corners continue to expand, and whether it’s in Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or somewhere else, perhaps there’ll be an opportunity down the line to showcase them again, even if it’s only in a cameo capacity.
Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital, and can also be streamed on Disney+ (which is offering a seven-day free trial). Get up to speed on what’s on the way in the MCU’s Phase 4 and beyond with our handy guide.