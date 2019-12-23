Looks Like Avengers: Endgame Almost Brought Back Another Thor Villain

View this post on Instagram

Here’s one for the cutting room floor. Here are some new takes on the Frost Giants that I did for #avengersendgame. In the final battle, They were considering bringing these guys back. In this concept I am exploring the idea of having them utilize their ice power to generate armor. #frostgiants #avengers #mcu #marvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #loki #ice #conceptart #zbrush #keyshot #design #charaterdesign