Thunderbolts* (New Avengers) Star Lewis Pullman Shares Thoughts Heading Into Avengers: Doomsday: ‘He Might Be Dangerous’

Spoilers ahead for Thunderbolts*.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release to hit the big screen is Thunderbolts*, which was a box office success. Most of the actors were confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's cast live stream, including Lewis Pullman's Bob/Sentry. And the Top Gun: Maverick actor got real about returning to his role, and his character being potentially "dangerous" in the upcoming Marvel movie.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hyped about seeing various superhero teams crossover and interact. The Thunderbolts* ending revealed that the titular team was actually the New Avengers, and will be returning to the big screen next year. While speaking with Men's Health, Pullman was asked if his character's dark persona The Void might return. He offered:

I’m really excited to find out. The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous.

Rather than having a traditional villain, Bob transformed into The Void, trapping New York City and its residents in personal rooms of trauma. Yelena and company were able to bring him back, but it stands to reason that this darker entity might rear its head again. And Pullman seems intrigued by where his character will go next.

Bob had a wild trajectory during Thunderbolts* run time, going from a random non-powered guy in Valentina's vault, to the wildly powerful Sentry, to the entity known as The Void. At the end of the movie he had seemingly lost his powers, but that could change. In the same interview, Pullman spoke about the New Avengers view him, offering:

But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them.

On top of trying to figure out their place in the MCU as the New Avengers, that team will also have to figure out what TF is going on with Bob and his abilities. As Sentry he easily overpowered the rest of the group, so he's could come in very handy in the forthcoming battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. But he's going to have to figure out how to use his powers without turning back into The Void.

Thunderbolts* is still in theaters, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on May 1st, 2026. But first up is Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.