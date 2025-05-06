Thunderbolts* Writer Reveals Scrapped Plans For Kang, Hawkeye, And More
Thunderbolts* could've looked quite different.
Thunderbolts* won the box office this past weekend, and many seem to be buzzing about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Much of critics' praise has been directed at Florence Pugh as well as the action, deep themes and the ensemble cast. A lot of ideas were pitched for this movie, as is the case with most MCU entries. Now, co-writer Eric Pearson is providing insight into some of the rejected concepts including some related to Kang the Conqueror and Hawkeye.
Eric Pearson has an extensive history with Marvel Studios, as he's helped script and rewrite various flicks like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. When the veteran scribe spoke to IGN about Thunderbolts*, he addressed the post-credits scene, which was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. While I won't discuss the specifics of that scene here, what I can acknowledge is Pearson's reveal that he original conceived another end tag with a certain multiversal warlord:
What's unclear here is whether or not this idea was scrapped before or after Marvel Studios changed course with The Multiverse Saga. The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday was initially subtitled The Kang Dynasty, so it would've made sense, a while back, to have a link to the villainous character. Of course, given where the narrative stands now, the idea that was ultimately chosen makes a lot of sense.
Interestingly enough, at some point, there was also a Thunderbolts* idea involving one of the OG Avengers -- Clint Barton. This apparently would've wrapped back around to Barton's TV series (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) and the Black Widow post-credits scene:
It's probably best that they didn't go for that callback, given that it may not have resonated with those who didn't tune in for Hawkeye. This particular idea speaks to the intricacies that can come with choosing whether to pick up plot threads within the MCU. That has to be tough, especially considering just how many threads populate these shows and movies.
The reveal from Eric Pearson that really intrigues me, though, involves Baron Zemo, who last appeared on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The character is famously a member of the Thunderbolts in the comics, though it sounds like he would've played a somewhat different role had he been revealed in the film of the same name:
It's always intriguing whenever the creatives behind Marvel movies spill the beans on discarded ideas after the fact. On the one hand, it can evoke a "what could've been" feeling. However, given the reception to Thunderbolts*, it's hard to argue with the finished product. In the grand scheme of things, I'm happy to have an excellent MCU movie that stands on its own but also perfectly lays the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday.
You can check out Thunderbolts* in its finished form now by heading out to see it at your local theater. Also, if you would like to explore more MCU fare, head on over to Disney+ and stream them to your heart's content.
