Yes, Chef! The Bear Is Renewed For Season 5. Here's What We Know So Far

Yes, Chef! We are excited to announce that The Bear Season 5 is officially confirmed, and we are already salivating at the prospect of what they could create.

The idea of The Bear Season 5 was up in the air for a bit after the ending of Season 4. But thankfully, it wasn’t that long after the show’s fourth season premiere that it was announced we would be returning to one of the best shows on Hulu for a fifth time.

What is Season 5 going to be about? When can we expect to see it? Here is what we know so far about The Bear Season 5.

(Image credit: FX)

At the time of writing this in July 2025, The Bear Season 5 is slated to premiere in 2026. We don’t have an exact date yet. Deadline confirmed the news.

This is genuinely excellent, especially since we weren’t sure for a time if Season 5 would even happen. The Bear has pretty much consistently remained a show that continues to premiere new episodes each year – something that has become almost as rare as a unicorn these days in modern television.

It’s not often that a huge series returns every single year for a new season, unless you’re a network show (like Abbott Elementary). For a streaming show like The Bear, it’s great that they keep coming back every single year. Other shows that take forever to come out have been Stranger Things Season 5 (the fourth season was released in 2022), Wednesday Season 2 (the first season came out in 2022), The Witcher Season 4 (the third season was in 2023), and many more.

Granted, The Bear is also on FX (since FX has a deal with Hulu where their shows premiere on the platform). Even so, having it released as part of the 2026 TV schedule is an absolute win.

The Bear Season 5 Cast

(Image credit: Courtesy of FX Networks)

The cast of The Bear is a bit up in the air. Due to the nature of The Bear Season 4 finale , it’s unclear if Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Carmy, will return in a series regular role or not, but, honestly, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he doesn't. I feel like the cast/characters are so good that anyone could lead the show.

Even so, there are still plenty of names that we could expect to see in Season 5 with The Bear cast . These include:

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliot as Natalie Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap

This is just the main cast, but many other characters could appear in Season 5. Will Poulter’s recurring guest role as Luca became a bigger part of Season 4. Jaime Lee Curtis’ character, Donna, who continues to make me cry every season, also had a significant amount of screen time in the fourth season. Really, anyone could come back. It depends on the story.

What Could The Bear Season 5 Be About?

(Image credit: FX)

Alright, so here’s where things get interesting, because there is literally nothing out there for what Season 5 could be about. The season was only just announced, and there are barely any interviews. But, with a little bit of research and luck, there are a few things we could theorize on:

What Happened At The End Of Season 4?

As a refresher, the finale of The Bear Season 4 was crazy in so many ways. Carmy, Syd, and Richie had the conversation of a lifetime. What was it, you might ask? Well, Carmy is thinking of leaving not only the restaurant but the industry altogether.

He signed away his portion of The Bear to Syd, and is essentially considering leaving everything behind – a choice that we still don’t know is the right one or not. Neither Syd nor Richie is the biggest fan of his decision, and right now, it’s only those two, as well as Natalie (who came in at the last second), that know what he plans to do.

It would be a big shock to everyone. Lionel Boyce even talked about it in an interview with Collider in June 2025, saying that he’s not even sure how Marcus would react to the news, considering it was Carmy who inspired him to become the baker he is:

I asked the same thing. I was like, 'I wonder what Marcus will think about this when he finds out.' The person who pushed him in this direction, I wonder what the dynamic of that conversation will be between those two because that’s such a big thing. Carmy makes a choice for his personal life, but what does that mean?

This would be even bigger news for Marcus, because he was just named one of the Best New Chefs in Food & Wine magazine. That’s wild.

Would Could Possibly Happen Next?

There’s a lot that could happen next. I wouldn't be surprised if Carmy ended up leaving. I think the cast of The Bear has really gone on to accomplish some amazing things outside of their show, and if White were to leave to pursue other opportunities, I would not be shocked. He even has a new biopic coming out, called Deliver Me From Nowhere , in which he plays Bruce Springsteen.

It also makes sense for his character, considering Carmy has been struggling with loving what he does for a long time now. If that was what he felt was right for his mental health, choosing to leave might be for the better.

Where does that leave everyone else? With Marcus named as a new chef, his new career is on the line. Sydney has been wavering about leaving The Bear, but with Carmy putting her in this new position, she might not have a choice. The restaurant isn’t necessarily sinking anymore, but most of the investors agree that they still feel it needs to close. There are a lot of what-ifs up in the air right now.

There’s also the fact that we could explore a lot more backstories as well. In an interview with Vulture in July 2025, Edwin Lee Gibson said that he would love to explore Ebraheim’s backstory and what makes him, well, him:

I’d like to see his psychological trauma. We haven’t seen that yet. We’ve seen everyone else’s thing, that ticking clock. We haven’t seen what Ebra’s is yet. I’d love to see him doing his thing, but then his trauma hits, and we’re thrown back into what happened many years ago. It’s fitting with the show that there’s an exploration of him, because there’s been this exploration of how things are just so grand and then they rip our hearts out.

We did see a lot more of Ebraheim in Season 4, so it wouldn’t be that shocking if he were featured way more in Season 5.

Filming Has Yet To Begin – Because The Cast Didn’t Know About Season 5

(Image credit: FX)

The last thing we know is that filming isn’t happening yet – but that’s mainly because the cast didn’t know about Season 5 until we did. Molly Gordon, in an interview with ScreenRant in July 2025, said that they were all alerted about the renewal right before the public was, so they’re all excited to get working on it again:

No, we all just heard about the renewal with everyone else. An email went out like an hour before, so we’re all really excited, and it’s a great thing to be a part of.

When filming starts, we’ll be sure to update this with the news.

What are you excited for with The Bear Season 5? All I know is that I’m already dying for all the new food we’re going to see—time to learn all the latest recipes.