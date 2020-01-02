Subscribe To More Ben Solo? Adam Driver Seemingly Shuts The Door On Star Wars Updates
The following will contain massive spoilers form J.J. Abrams’ current Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen the film.
No one is ever really gone in a Star Wars movie. Yoda died in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but was featured in five other Star Wars movies after that. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was killed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but turned up as a memory (lulz) in The Rise of Skywalker. The point being, even when you die in a Star Wars movie, you very easily can come back.
So it makes some sense that Adam Driver, who plays Ben Solo in the new trilogy of films, would be asked by the international outlet LeMatin if he’d ever consider returning to the role of Kylo Ren in a prequel or flashback. To which Driver emphatically stated:
And that’s that. This is the anti-Mark Hamill approach, who stays very true to the Star Wars community, attending conventions and Celebrations, and appear in all three movies in the Abrams trilogy. Driver went on to admit that he won’t even go near a theater playing The Rise of Skywalker this holiday season.
It almost feels like the bulk of the cast has this feeling. When asked by Collider if he’d consider playing Poe Dameron for a Disney+ series, Oscar Isaac very quickly stated:
Hilarious. It see this as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being the end of the saga. In every sense. The fans said goodbye. The cast has said goodbye. And even though fans are petitioning for the release of “a JJ Cut” of the movie, the future of Star Wars appears to be a drastic shift away from the Skywalkers. To content like The Mandalorian. Or whatever Rian Johnson does next on the movie side.
There’s a lot of potential in this galaxy. Just don’t ask Adam Driver or Oscar Isaac to be part of it.