Mark Hamill Was Asked If Luke Will Appear In The Rey Movie, And His Response Was Unexpectedly Hilarious

If you were wondering how much Mark Hamill keeps up with upcoming Star Wars movies ever since Luke Skywalker died in The Last Jedi, this might be your answer. The former star of the franchise was asked about his character returning for the previously announced movie centered around Rey, and his unexpectedly hilarious response might've told us all we need to know.

While we've seen Mark Hamill pop up a few times as Luke in Star Wars shows available with a Disney+ subscription, it appears his time in the movies may be coming to an end. Comicbook.com caught up with the actor during his press tour for The Life Of Chuck, and asked him if he'd return as a Force Ghost in Daisy Ridley's return to the franchise. Surprisingly, the actor said he had no clue about the project:

In what? Oh, I don’t know about that.

Now we play the game of whether or not Mark Hamill is being genuine, or he's doing the classic thing he's built a career on, and "acting." Was he oblivious to the fact Daisy Ridley was returning to Star Wars, or is he playing coy because he can't say anything of substance about his involvement?

One thing that I would find hard to believe is that if Disney is bringing Rey back to the big screen, Mark Hamill would not be approached to reprise his role in the same way Alec Guinness served as the Force Ghost Obi-Wan for Luke.

Even if Mark Hamill said no to returning, and there's a chance he might have, considering his comments a couple of years back about going back to movies, but I can't imagine no one reached out to him with an offer. Star Wars fans love Luke Skywalker, and I would imagine it's expected that he'll be part of the fun. Perhaps we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that he's not involved?

I think that it's hard to say. While it may be strange that Mark Hamill allegedly hasn't heard about this movie, it's worth noting that we still have a long way to go before the Rey movie is actually in theaters. The movie isn't on the 2026 slate and has not begun filming as of yet. I think it's fair to say there'd be no reason to bring Hamill into the mix at this point, especially if his role is as minor as a Force Ghost in the picture.

We will see for sure whenever filming for the Rey movie actually gets rolling. Before that, now would be a great time to watch every Star Wars movie in order, as we prepare for the grand return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is out in 2026.