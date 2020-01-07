Chris Hemsworth Has Donated A Ton Of Money To Australia's Bushfires Written By Nick Evans

Random Article Blend Facebook



Copy to clipboard In real life, Chris Hemsworth isn’t the God of Thunder; he doesn’t possess a magic hammer or super strength or the power to call down the thunder and the lightning. But what power he does have, Chris Hemsworth is using for good. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, who returns to the MCU for the Phase 4 film Thor: Love and Thunder, has donated a ton of money to Australia’s bushfires. Take a look: Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020 Chris Hemsworth, a native Australian, has donated $1 million of his own money to help combat the bushfires that are currently ravaging his home country. Why? Because that’s what heroes do. The actor’s huge contribution will go towards the firefighters and those that are combating the blaze as well as the people and the communities that have suffered due to the devastating bushfires. Although Chris Hemsworth’s donation is a lot of money and it will surely do a lot of good, it is ultimately a drop in the bucket in the face of such an inferno, which requires massive resources both to fight and to recover from. And so Chris Hemsworth is calling on his fans around the world to join him and contribute in any way they can to help the ongoing crisis in Australia. In his tweet, Chris Hemsworth includes a link to his Lnk Instagram bio and there he includes a bunch of different links to various charities and organizations working to provide support and relief to those affected by the bushfires. Although some of the organizations like the Tasmanian Fire Service only take donations from Australia, others accept worldwide donations, with each organization working to address a different issue stemming from the fires. The Celeste Barber Fund supports the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Brigades and the St. Vincent de Paul Society helps people who have been displaced by the fires and have had to leave their belongings behind. The Australian Red Cross is helping with disaster relief while organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and Wildlife Warriors are working to help the animals injured in the fires and will work to restore their homes when the fires clear. As Chris Hemsworth says, every little bit counts, so even if you can’t give a million dollars, if you’re interested there are plenty of great options to direct your money where you want it to go. For those who haven’t been following the situation down under, Australia basically looks like Asgard at the end of Thor: Ragnarok right now. This unprecedented bushfire season, which began in September, has been especially bad this time due to a drought and record-high temperatures. At least two-dozen people have been killed, 1,400 homes have been destroyed and 15.6 million acres have been burnt. And as if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, according to ecologists and scientists who spoke with The Huffington Post, it’s possible that 1 billion animals have perished in as a result of the bushfires. It’s unimaginably horrific, and thankfully people like Chris Hemsworth and countless others who don’t have as much to give are doing what they can to help. In brighter news, Chris Hemsworth returns to the MCU for Phase 4’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where he may be joined by Christian Bale in an unspecified, but potentially Space Horse-ian role. Thor: Love and Thunder opens on November 5, 2021. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies you can look forward to this year.

Back to top